







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Hygienix crosses borders to make the world safer, cleaner
Because of the positive reception and increasing demand for germicidal products in their respective countries, Wipro Consumer Care companies in Malaysia, China, and parent company India decided to expand their personal care portfolio to include manufacturing germicidal products and adapt the brand “Hygienix.”
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Hygienix crosses borders to make the world safer, cleaner

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 10:30am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Long before the pandemic started, Philippine brand Hygienix has already built a solid following and reputation for innovative and effective health and hygiene products: Hygienix Germicidal Soap, Hygienix Germ Kill Alcohol, Hygienix Hand Gels and Hygienix Hand Sprays.



Manufactured by Splash Corporation, one of the most formidable players in the Philippine personal care industry and a subsidiary of Wipro Consumer Care, Hygienix has evolved from being a simple household staple to becoming a true essential because of its germ-killing properties, moisturizing formula, refreshing scent and being super sulit.



As the pandemic spread across the globe, the reputation and popularity of the brand also grew—it started supplying requirements in the Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and China for soaps, hand sprays and hand gels. Its initial introductions to these markets were well received.



For the company, going global meant not just exporting products but expanding the brand overseas. Because of the positive reception and increasing demand for germicidal products in their respective countries, Wipro Consumer Care companies in Malaysia, China, and parent company India decided to expand their personal care portfolio to include manufacturing germicidal products and adapt the brand “Hygienix.”



In consideration of the demands of their local market, they launched hand sanitizer gel, hand spray, body wash, hand wash and wipes last September 2020 and promoted these through TV commercials and in-store displays. Simultaneously, Malaysia and China were also able to provide the anti-bacterial requirements of other neighboring countries.



With germicidal products now considered a life essential, Hygienix will continue to introduce other formats that also harp on its germ-killing and moisturizing capabilities.



And even if vaccination programs have been rolled out to combat COVID-19, Filipinos everywhere can take pride in the fact that a homegrown brand like Hygienix is now crossing more borders and earning the public’s trust in their mission to #FightWorldGermination.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HYGIENIX
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hygienix crosses borders to make the world safer, cleaner
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Hygienix crosses borders to make the world safer, cleaner


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the pandemic spread across the globe, the reputation and popularity of Hygienix also grew—it started supplying requirements...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty vlogger Monica Bianca shows her best HBC beauty and wellness haul for just P1,000
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Beauty vlogger Monica Bianca shows her best HBC beauty and wellness haul for just P1,000


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
In these stressful times, beauty vlogger Monica Bianca understands the need for self-care and pampering.

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shakey&rsquo;s group aims to expand, open new stores in 2021
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Shakey’s group aims to expand, open new stores in 2021


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
This year the group intends to open more stores for its different brands in the country’s key cities and one store in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities


                              

                                                                  By Euden Valdez,Euden Valdez |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Get to know two local enterprises that are making positive impact on their communities and the environment. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Levi&rsquo;s Heritage inspires trendy new men&rsquo;s jean for Spring/Summer 2021
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Levi’s Heritage inspires trendy new men’s jean for Spring/Summer 2021


                              

                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Inspired by the original 1961 Levi’s® 551 zip fly pre-shrunk jean—the first-ever pre-shrunk jean offered by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ortigas Malls partners with Mayani for The Grand Bagsakan starting May
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
Ortigas Malls partners with Mayani for The Grand Bagsakan starting May


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
Ortigas Malls, in partnership with Mayani, brings The Grand Bagsakan to Greenhills in San Juan, and Tiendesitas and Estancia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with