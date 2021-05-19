Hygienix crosses borders to make the world safer, cleaner

MANILA, Philippines — Long before the pandemic started, Philippine brand Hygienix has already built a solid following and reputation for innovative and effective health and hygiene products: Hygienix Germicidal Soap, Hygienix Germ Kill Alcohol, Hygienix Hand Gels and Hygienix Hand Sprays.

Manufactured by Splash Corporation, one of the most formidable players in the Philippine personal care industry and a subsidiary of Wipro Consumer Care, Hygienix has evolved from being a simple household staple to becoming a true essential because of its germ-killing properties, moisturizing formula, refreshing scent and being super sulit.

As the pandemic spread across the globe, the reputation and popularity of the brand also grew—it started supplying requirements in the Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and China for soaps, hand sprays and hand gels. Its initial introductions to these markets were well received.

For the company, going global meant not just exporting products but expanding the brand overseas. Because of the positive reception and increasing demand for germicidal products in their respective countries, Wipro Consumer Care companies in Malaysia, China, and parent company India decided to expand their personal care portfolio to include manufacturing germicidal products and adapt the brand “Hygienix.”

In consideration of the demands of their local market, they launched hand sanitizer gel, hand spray, body wash, hand wash and wipes last September 2020 and promoted these through TV commercials and in-store displays. Simultaneously, Malaysia and China were also able to provide the anti-bacterial requirements of other neighboring countries.

With germicidal products now considered a life essential, Hygienix will continue to introduce other formats that also harp on its germ-killing and moisturizing capabilities.

And even if vaccination programs have been rolled out to combat COVID-19, Filipinos everywhere can take pride in the fact that a homegrown brand like Hygienix is now crossing more borders and earning the public’s trust in their mission to #FightWorldGermination.