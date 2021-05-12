Shakeyâ€™s group aims to expand, open new stores in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the Philippines’ leading chain of full-service restaurants, said it will pursue its expansion plans and open at least 30 new stores for 2021.

Despite the challenges that the industry had due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was able to retain the group net store count of 2019.

This year, the group intends to open more stores for its different brands in the country’s key cities and one store in Singapore.

With safety as its top priority, and with strict compliance to local government-mandated health and safety protocols, the company has deemed it necessary to adapt to the new normal while ensuring steady growth in the business.

“We are greatly encouraged by the success of the new stores we opened in 2020 and we are confident we can continue this.” Shakey’s president and chief executive Vicente Gregorio said

“For Shakey’s, we are looking to further strengthen the brand’s visibility and awareness, especially in underpenetrated second and third-tier cities outside of Metro Manila. For Peri, there are still a number of unserved markets which don’t have access to the brand’s great-tasting products,” he continued.

The first-ever WOW Multibrand Store in Puregold Navotas houses the three brands — Shakey’s, PeriPeri and R&B Milk Tea. Photo Release

The company ended 2020 with 245 Shakey’s restaurants, three of which were located overseas and 34 Peri outlets all located in the Philippines.

It also launched new offerings in select outlets including the ability for guests to eat outdoors and order R&B milk tea—one of the leading milk tea brands in Singapore.

“With evolving consumer habits brought about by the pandemic, our network expansion strategy has likewise adapted to ensure we maximize both our in-store and out-of-store presence. Our new openings this year will cater not only to our guests’ dine-in preference, but also their increasing need for more convenient and flexible out-of-store options,” Gregorio said.

Among the first batch of stores that the company opened this year are Shakey’s Shell Mamplasan, Pili and Levi Mariano.

Peri-Peri on the other hand opened its Muntinlupa and Centennial Road in Cavite branches during the first quarter of 2021.

Also newly opened is the first-ever WOW Multi-brand Store that houses the 3 brands in Puregold Navotas.It houses the company's three brands in one roof, Shakey’s, PeriPeri and R&B Milk Tea.

Tagging 2021 as an exciting “Bounce-Back Year,” the WOW brands are scheduled to open in these key cities and to open its doors to the excited dining public: Makati, Taguig, Dumaguete, Tarlac, Sorsogon, Samar and Batangas.

Not only does this bold move ensure steady growth, but secure more jobs at this time when it is needed most by those affected by employment losses in 2020.

The group remains optimistic amid the vaccination year. It intends to build smaller store formats with reduced investment requirements to ensure payback periods are shorter and return on capital remains high.