Last chance to join Marvel Super Heroes-inspired virtual fun run by Globe

MANILA, Philippines — Nowadays, almost everything can be done virtually. The possibilities are almost endless even from home especially with Globe.

This year, Globe empowers its customers to reinvent their world by providing fast and reliable internet connection, world-class partnerships and online experiences that can help them evolve into the best version of themselves while enjoying the things that they love online.

In fact, Globe has a special treat that all fitness enthusiasts and Marvel fans out there shouldn’t miss!

Challenge yourself and reinvent your fitness routine at the first ever Marvel Virtual Run Philippines happening until April 30!

Brought to you by Globe and The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, participants will definitely be inspired to run towards victory just like their favorite Marvel Super Heroes: Captain America, Black Panther, The Hulk, Captain Marvel and Black Widow.

Fitness enthusiasts can try out a new and exciting way to sweat and workout while fans can become immersed in the Marvel universe by dressing up as their favorite heroes and reinventing the way they do fitness in this virtual fun run. Joining as a family is also a great way to bond and spend quality time together!

Since this is a virtual event, runners have the freedom to join the run anytime and from anywhere they like, even from their treadmills at home! They can track their distance covered though three different ways: via the Move by Liv3ly app; their fitness trackers; or manually submitting screenshots on the Marvel Virtual Run site.

Finishers will receive an exclusive Marvel Virtual Run t-shirt and drawstring bag, and, depending on their chosen race category, a trophy with a rotating Avengers logo!

Registration is still ongoing and will end on April 29, so hurry and visit https://www.disney.ph/virtual-marvel/virtualrun/home to join.

Channel your inner super hero and reinvent your fitness journey with Marvel Virtual Run Philippines!