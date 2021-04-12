THE BUDGETARIAN
Globe keeps HERO Foundation scholars connected
As the whole nation celebrates Araw ng Kagitingan, Globe, through its partnership with HERO Foundation, gives attention to the school-age children of fallen soldiers by providing them with internet connectivity so they can continue their studies through distance learning. 
Photo Release

Globe keeps HERO Foundation scholars connected

(Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines— Due to financial constraints and lack of internet connectivity, many HERO Foundation scholars are still struggling to adjust to the new educational setup.

As the whole nation celebrates Araw ng Kagitingan, Globe, through its partnership with HERO Foundation, gives attention to the school-age children of fallen soldiers by providing them with internet connectivity so they can continue their studies through distance learning. 

To support the scholars, Globe is giving 260 scholars a Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi modem and a load subsidy of P1,000.

“During this time, we do not only remember the bravery of our soldiers who gave their lives for the country. We would also like to express our gratitude for their valor and sacrifice by helping their children get the education they deserve through connectivity and technology support,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability officer and senior vice president for corporate communications at Globe.

HERO Foundation stands for Help Educate and Rear Orphans and is a non-stock, non-profit organization created in 1988 by several distinguished business leaders, among them, Don Jaime Zobel de Ayala. 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines – Educational Benefit System Office relies on the foundation for financial support to keep the military orphans in school by covering tuition payments, school supplies, transportation, meals and other educational essentials.  

Aside from modems and prepaid load, HERO Foundation will soon be included in the list of partner organizations and beneficiaries of Globe Rewards this year. Each Rewards point a Globe customer donates to their chosen organization is equal to one peso. At the moment, donations could be made to the HERO Foundation via GCash. 

Currently, loyal customers of Globe are able to donate their Rewards points to various organizations including Hineleban Foundation, Save Philippine Seas, PAWS Philippines, NGF (Hopeline), PGH Medical Foundation, Walang Iwanan Alliance, JCI Manila, Ayala Foundation, Rotary Foundation and SVD Moments with Fr. Jerry Foundation Inc.

“As we face an uncertain future due to the current pandemic, our HERO scholars need to be secure in the knowledge that they will still be able to continue their education,” said Victor Bayani, executive director of HERO Foundation. 

The foundation has so far helped almost 3,000 orphans finish their education and pursue their dreams. More than 1,200 of these scholars have already graduated from college and are now their families’ breadwinners. Learn about the different ways to help at www.herofoundation.com.ph.

The company strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 4 on the provision of quality education and UN SDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.

 

For additional information about Globe’s sustainability efforts, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.

