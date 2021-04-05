Surviving a crisis: Life, business lessons from Mega Sardines president

MANILA, Philippines — William Tiu Lim's story is no secret in the business circle.

It all started with his and his wife Marylou's love story -- young man studying engineering met a lovely woman whose family was in the fishing industry and who he would woo and eventually marry.

From a humble fishing vessel in 1975, Mega Global Corporation has grown to over 88 vessels, two operational manufacturing plants and one under development, and two headquarters.

It was Lim's natural curiosity and innovative thinking that led to the expansion of Mega Global Corporation. The company is the manufacturer and distributor of popular sardines brand, Mega Sardines and other varieties Mega Creations Premium Sardines, Mega Tuna and Mega Prime Canned Vegetables and Fruits.

The company's founder and chief executive officer shared a few key life lessons during the recently held PANA General Membership Meeting. These are lessons that he thinks helped his company weather through the years.

1. Do not always do 'business as usual.'

Faced with an entirely new situation, the only way to move forwad is to pivot and adapt. The ways of old no longer work, and so applying changes is necessary if you want to survive, he said.

2. Build loyalty and trust from within.

Establishing trust and loyalty from the start will pay off when the company is faced with challenges. You can depend on your people to deliver their best and work together to weather through the storm. It establishes the core of resiliency from within.

3. Prioritize product quality amid crisis.

Be a brand that customers can count on. In the midst of a crisis, there is no better way to prove to be a reliable brand than prioritizing customer satisfaction and wellbeing. Not only does it help them in terms of value, but a well-loved brand provides comfort in a time of uncertainty.

4. The heart to survive will get you through.

The will to win over challenges is a strong driving force in making things happen for your company.

As Tiu Lim said in his speech, "If you keep changing your focus, you have less time to succeed. You have to put your heart and mind to your vision and never give up, no matter the odds."

