'Wag mahiya magbenta': Neri Miranda tells those who want to earn during pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — With Neri Naig-Miranda's business knack and hardwork, it would not be farfetched for her to reach her dreams, including being a member of an exclusive, luxury mountain resort community in Tagaytay.

Last Saturday, the "Star Circle Quest" batchmate of Sandara Park posted on her Instagram (@mrsnerimiranda) a photo of hers and husband, Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist Chito Miranda, at the vicinity of Tagaytay Highlands, which sells properties by the millions.

"Balang araw magiging member din kami dyan at di na kami pahintuin ng mga guards at tanungin kung anong pakay namin," she posted with a laughing emoji.

She continued, "More benta pa ng tuyo, beddings, damit, pampaganda, pajamas, suka, accesories, at kung ano pa ang maisipang ibenta. Hindi ko ikahihiya yan kung nakakapag invest naman ng properties. Mas magandang maging WAIS sa buhay kaysa maging maarte at ikinahihiya ang magbenta benta! At dapat focus lang sa goal."

Now inactive in showbiz, Neri is active on Instagram where she posts photos as a doting mother to son Miggy; a farmer and gardener; and a businesswoman who sells sundry goods like Neri's Gourmet Tuyo and Very Neri Sleepwear. The latter even had Kris Aquino wear one of her pajama sets. She also equipped herself with business knowledge by enrolling at the Harvard Business School Online. She got her Entrepreneurship Essentials certificate last December 2020.

She then encouraged her followers to push through with their goals.

"Naisulat nyo na ang goal nyo nung January? Natupad naman? Nagawa mo naman? Ok lang yan, umpisahan na lang ngayong February, wala namang karera eh, ang mahalaga ay inuumpisahan at ginagawa. Magtiwala ka sa sarili na kaya mo at kakayanin mo, ok? Hinawakan ko na ang mga braso mo ng mahigpit virtually para makinig ka! Kanya kanya man tayo ng goals sa buhay, ang mahalaga inuumpisahan natin, ginagawa, at tinatapos. Tiwala lang. " Neri wrote.