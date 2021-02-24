THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
'Wag mahiya magbenta': Neri Miranda tells those who want to earn during pandemic
Chito Miranda and Neri Naig-Miranda
Philstar.com/File

'Wag mahiya magbenta': Neri Miranda tells those who want to earn during pandemic

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — With Neri Naig-Miranda's business knack and hardwork, it would not be farfetched for her to reach her dreams, including being a member of an exclusive, luxury mountain resort community in Tagaytay.

Last Saturday, the "Star Circle Quest" batchmate of Sandara Park posted on her Instagram (@mrsnerimiranda) a photo of hers and husband, Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist Chito Miranda, at the vicinity of Tagaytay Highlands, which sells properties by the millions.

 

 

"Balang araw magiging member din kami dyan at di na kami pahintuin ng mga guards at tanungin kung anong pakay namin," she posted with a laughing emoji.

She continued, "More benta pa ng tuyo, beddings, damit, pampaganda, pajamas, suka, accesories, at kung ano pa ang maisipang ibenta. Hindi ko ikahihiya yan kung nakakapag invest naman ng properties. Mas magandang maging WAIS sa buhay kaysa maging maarte at ikinahihiya ang magbenta benta! At dapat focus lang sa goal."

Now inactive in showbiz, Neri is active on Instagram where she posts photos as a doting mother to son Miggy; a farmer and gardener; and a businesswoman who sells sundry goods like Neri's Gourmet Tuyo and Very Neri Sleepwear. The latter even had Kris Aquino wear one of her pajama sets. She also equipped herself with business knowledge by enrolling at the Harvard Business School Online. She got her Entrepreneurship Essentials certificate last December 2020.

She then encouraged her followers to push through with their goals.

"Naisulat nyo na ang goal nyo nung January? Natupad naman? Nagawa mo naman? Ok lang yan, umpisahan na lang ngayong February, wala namang karera eh, ang mahalaga ay inuumpisahan at ginagawa. Magtiwala ka sa sarili na kaya mo at kakayanin mo, ok? Hinawakan ko na ang mga braso mo ng mahigpit virtually para makinig ka! Kanya kanya man tayo ng goals sa buhay, ang mahalaga inuumpisahan natin, ginagawa, at tinatapos. Tiwala lang.  " Neri wrote.

NERI MIRANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LIST: 4 reasons to be hopeful about the Philippines this 2021
Sponsored
4 days ago
LIST: 4 reasons to be hopeful about the Philippines this 2021
By Jap Tobias | 4 days ago
Aside from the arrival of recently developed vaccines that would help ease the pandemic, there are several things to be hopeful...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Got solutions to post-pandemic problems? This reality show is looking for applicants
6 days ago
Got solutions to post-pandemic problems? This reality show is looking for applicants
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
A television show is seeking anyone who can pitch new solutions to address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
For your 2021 home upgrade: 4 tips to shop the right appliances
Sponsored
8 days ago
For your 2021 home upgrade: 4 tips to shop the right appliances
By Gerald Dizon | 8 days ago
Here are some tips when you’re upgrading home.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
How Year of Metal Ox will turn out, according to feng shui specialist
12 days ago
How Year of Metal Ox will turn out, according to feng shui specialist
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 days ago
Filipinos are set for gradual recovery from a difficult 2020, as feng shui experts predict a year of transformation and change...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
You can now dispose cleaned and dry plastic waste at SM Megamall &ndash; Here's how
Sponsored
13 days ago
You can now dispose cleaned and dry plastic waste at SM Megamall – Here's how
13 days ago
The initiative aims to help communities dispose of their plastic waste more responsibly and inspire the public to adopt more...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Online platform FAME+ connects proudly Filipino brands to global buyers
Sponsored
Online platform FAME+ connects proudly Filipino brands to global buyers
21 days ago
Lifestyle Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with