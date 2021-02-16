For your 2021 home upgrade: 4 tips to shop the right appliances

MANILA, Philippines – Shopping for appliances is easy if you’re impulsive and influenced by ads on diverse media. But if you are a more discerning customer, you will make sure to get every peso’s worth of your money.

Nevertheless, every appliance is a tool, one that becomes an extension of yourself as soon as you take it home for use.

You don’t need to be an expert to understand the technical details of every innovation. Just take note of some basic considerations when you are on the lookout for these new tools.

Here are some tips when you’re upgrading home:

1. Look for appliances that are energy sufficient

Energy-efficient appliances, compared to traditional or older models, use less energy but maintain top performance for extended periods of time. Moreover, these types of appliances are environmentally friendly because they consume fewer resources and produce fewer carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

You can inspect an appliance’s energy efficiency rating by checking the “EER” label in bold with a number next to it. As a rule of thumb, the higher the EER number, the more energy-efficient it is and the more savings you get.

2. Choose smart devices for a smarter home

In this modern age when most gadgets can be linked to one’s smartphone and to the internet, it is highly recommended to get a smart appliance for your home. The price tag may look a bit hefty, but it’s an investment that is worth its weight in gold.

These smart home devices are energy-efficient in a way that they can be switched off automatically when not in use. Typically, these devices are for people who tend to overlook things when they leave the room.

Also, it can be monitored from your mobile device and settings can be easily adjusted anywhere, either manually or by voice command.

For example, you can configure the temperature settings of your smart air conditioner so it doesn’t have to work at full blast when the room is already cool. Not only does this method reduce wear and tear for the appliance, but it also helps save on energy costs.

Lastly, smart appliances can be detected when due for maintenance and can promptly notify you.

3. Always check for warranties

This one belongs in the basic of basics but remains equally important for all consumers, whatever it is they’re planning on getting.

If you are keen on upgrading your home appliances, warranties are all more relevant, especially when you are quite a big spender.

A warranty guarantees that the item you are about to purchase has gone through necessary checking and has good quality and outstanding performance as advertised.

As long as your appliance is still under warranty, every manufacturer will fulfill its promise to repair or replace your appliance at no cost once you’ve encountered any problems with the hardware – be it a defect or a damaged part.

All in all, warranties are set to protect you as a customer.

4. Check out new shopping options

Even in the middle of a pandemic, looking for the right appliances remains of utmost importance. Fortunately, online shopping has made things somewhat easier in the so-called "new normal" that we live in.

