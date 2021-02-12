How Year of Metal Ox will turn out, according to feng shui specialist

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are set for gradual recovery from a difficult 2020, as feng shui experts predict a year of transformation and change with the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Feng shui consultant and writer Jean Yu-Chua mentioned that the character of the year of the Metal Ox is "very mild."

"The character of the ox is very hardworking, number one, and very determined and focus sa lahat ng trabaho and responsibility na ibinibigay sa kanya," she said during Resorts World Manila’s Grand Lunar New Year 2021 Forecast on Thursday.

Yu-Chua added that with the metal ox being "very lucky," the new year would allow Filipinos to get fresh ideas and be more innovative.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly shifted technology, Yu-Chua also advised the need to slowly upgrade going into a more modern world, especially for businesses.

"Anything about digital marketing or about online businesses or platforms, that can boost up your intellect or boost up your energy to do more business ngayong year," she said.

Filipinos, however, cannot be aggressive or impulsive and rush into any idea or opportunity in their businesses, according to Yu-Chua.

"Ang kailangan natin this year is to have the patience and to have good emotions to search for more opportunities, nang mahanap natin 'yung passion or interest natin to do that certain task or business opportunity," she said.

