THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
How Year of Metal Ox will turn out, according to feng shui specialist
Grand Lunar New Year 2021 celebration at Resorts World Manila
Resorts World Manila/Released

How Year of Metal Ox will turn out, according to feng shui specialist

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are set for gradual recovery from a difficult 2020, as feng shui experts predict a year of transformation and change with the Chinese Lunar New Year. 

Feng shui consultant and writer Jean Yu-Chua mentioned that the character of the year of the Metal Ox is "very mild."

"The character of the ox is very hardworking, number one, and very determined and focus sa lahat ng trabaho and responsibility na ibinibigay sa kanya," she said during Resorts World Manila’s Grand Lunar New Year 2021 Forecast on Thursday.

Yu-Chua added that with the metal ox being "very lucky," the new year would allow Filipinos to get fresh ideas and be more innovative.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly shifted technology, Yu-Chua also advised the need to slowly upgrade going into a more modern world, especially for businesses.

"Anything about digital marketing or about online businesses or platforms, that can boost up your intellect or boost up your energy to do more business ngayong year," she said. 

Filipinos, however, cannot be aggressive or impulsive and rush into any idea or opportunity in their businesses, according to Yu-Chua.

"Ang kailangan natin this year is to have the patience and to have good emotions to search for more opportunities, nang mahanap natin 'yung passion or interest natin to do that certain task or business opportunity," she said.

In line with this year’s Lunar New Year celebrations, Newport Mall and partner hotels — Marriott Hotel Manila, Hilton Manila, Sheraton Manila and Hotel Okura Manila — will have special dining offers. There will also be a Luck and Love Fair at The Plaza in Newport Mall until February 21.

CHINESE NEW YEAR 2021
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
You can now dispose cleaned and dry plastic waste at SM Megamall &ndash; Here's how
Sponsored
2 days ago
You can now dispose cleaned and dry plastic waste at SM Megamall – Here's how
2 days ago
The initiative aims to help communities dispose of their plastic waste more responsibly and inspire the public to adopt more...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Online platform FAME+ connects proudly Filipino brands to global buyers
Sponsored
Online platform FAME+ connects proudly Filipino brands to global buyers
10 days ago
Lifestyle Business
Awesome reasons to have Cignal this 2021
10 days ago
Awesome reasons to have Cignal this 2021
10 days ago
Still wondering what could possibly make Cignal’s promo and content offerings more awesome this year? Well, let’s...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Beko Appliances now available nationwide
Sponsored
11 days ago
Beko Appliances now available nationwide
11 days ago
Beko is known for their top-of-the-line technologies present in their array of products, like HarvestFresh, EverFresh, NeoFrost...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Why hiring a lawyer is a must: Enchong Dee explains
20 days ago
Why hiring a lawyer is a must: Enchong Dee explains
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 days ago
Actor Enchong Dee made sense when he included hiring a lawyer as one of his New Year resolutions. He revealed it was part...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Panasonic air conditioners with nanoe&trade; X confirmed to inhibit COVID-19
Sponsored
20 days ago
Panasonic air conditioners with nanoe™ X confirmed to inhibit COVID-19
20 days ago
Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp. (PMPC) announced on January 11 a new breakthrough confirming that the inhibitory...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with