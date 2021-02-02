Awesome reasons to have Cignal this 2021

MANILA Philippines — Whether you’re already a Cignal subscriber or still undecided on trying a whole new TV viewing experience, you are in for a great treat as the country’s premier direct-to-home satellite provider unleashes its most awesome promos this 2021.

Still wondering what could possibly make Cignal’s promo and content offerings more awesome this year? Well, let’s get down to it!

1. More channels to choose from

Live sports action on NBA TV Philippines

Are your friends getting high-strung on the NBA regular season games and you just can’t bear to miss out on the action-packed moments with your favorite NBA teams? With Cignal, you get courtside seats to the NBA games Live and in High Definition on NBA TV Philippines! You’ll always be in for the thrill with your favorite teams and players with the ultimate channel for the Filipino NBA fan that’s available on Cignal Ch. 96 SD and 262 HD.

Postpaid subscribers are in for a lot more sports action on Tap Sports (Ch. 94), FOX Sports (Ch. 263 HD), and Postpaid exclusive channels such as Premier Tennis (Ch. 270) and Premier Football (Ch. 271).

Educational, entertaining content for kids on Nick Jr.

Make learning an entertaining journey for kids as they join Blue, a preschool-aged puppy, and her crew in the hit preschool series Blue’s Clues & You! In each episode, Blue leaves paw prints on three things around her house to tell us what she wants to do. Her excited new friend and caregiver Josh spots the clues, puts them in his Handy Dandy Notebook, and then goes on the Thinking Chair to figure out Blue’s clues. Of course, he can only do that with the help of their young viewers, who are learning while they watch TV!

Aside from enjoying every episode of Blue’s Clues & You, which airs on weekdays at 10:45 AM on Nick Junior (Ch. 77), kids can also learn more from other Cignal channels such as Disney Channel (Ch. 71), National Geographic (Ch.141 SD and 240 HD), Aniplus (Ch. 75), and Knowledge Channel (Ch. 149).

General family entertainment

Fans of the Chicago franchise (Chicago PD, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire) can follow their favorite series on Tap Edge, which is exclusive to Postpaid subscribers on Cignal, and enjoy their regular fix on the professional and private lives of police officers, emergency medical personnel, and firefighters who serve the city of Chicago.

Cignal also carries other general entertainment channels such as Jeepney TV (Ch. 44), Metro Channel (Ch. 69), Blue Ant Extreme (Ch. 122), Paramount Network (Ch. 52), K Plus (Ch. 171), and Telenovela (Ch. 126) which offer a variety of programs that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

The latest updates on One News

Always be up to date with significant and relevant news stories of the day on The Big Story headlined by its newest anchor Gretchen Ho together with Roby Alampay. Catch it from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on One News, available on Cignal Ch. 250 HD, Ch. 8 SD, and can be accessed for free on Cignal Play. Looking for more national news and public service programs? Tune in to One PH (Ch. 1). Cignal also brings global news via BBC World News (Ch. 136) and CNN (Ch. 251 HD).

2. Awesome Deals

If you're an existing Postpaid subscriber of another Pay TV provider, now is the best time to switch to Cignal’s MOST AWESOME Postpaid Plan Ever! Enjoy the best deal of FREE 3 months subscription, FREE installation (worth P1,500), WAIVED Activation Fee, and more when you subscribe to Plans 520 & up. All you need to do is show your latest bill for your non-Cignal Pay TV Postpaid subscription. Hurry because this awesome promo will only be available until September 30.

Cignal gives the best value for your money and flexible monthly loading options. This year, Cignal Prepaid Ultimate HD kit is now made more affordable at its new price of P1,990 (previously priced at P2,790).

Already have a satellite dish installed at your home? You can get the Prepaid Ultimate HD Box for only P1,490!

On top of these, new subscribers will enjoy a Buy 1 Take 1 Month Free load offer. To subscribe, visit your nearest Cignal dealer today.

Cignal Prepaid subscribers will surely love these new channels added to their line-ups! The latest and hottest anime series can be seen on Aniplus, while K-addicts will definitely swoon to exclusive and first-run K-Drama series and variety shows on K-Plus, both available on Prepaid Loads 450 & up. Invite the family to a movie marathon and catch Paramount Network's blockbusters, cult classics and more when you avail of Load 1000!

You won't run out of shows to watch on Cignal! Access up to 119 channels when you load your Prepaid account at your nearest load retailer. You can also use your Smart/TNT SIM to load via Smart Pasaload or conveniently buy from any of our online partners.

3. Watch On-the-Go anytime, anywhere with Cignal Play

Cignal levels up its service and lets you watch on-the-go anytime, anywhere on any device with Cignal Play. Those who will sign up on www.cignalplay.com will also get to enjoy 12 live TV channels for free. Cignal Prepaid subscribers can also have access to this awesome viewing experience anytime, anyway!

This February, Prepaid subscribers can link their Cignal account to Cignal Play, and they can upgrade to Premium for only P75 to mirror their channel lineup to their favorite device.

With all these amazing reasons to love Cignal, now is definitely the best time to sign up and upgrade your subscription to enjoy their one-of-a-kind viewing experience to your heart’s content this 2021.

For inquiries on how to subscribe or switch to Cignal’s Most Awesome Postpaid Plan Ever, call Cignal at 8888-5555 or visit their official website www.cignal.tv and Facebook page www.facebook.com/cignaltv.