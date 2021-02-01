THE BUDGETARIAN
Beko Appliances now available nationwide
Beko products including refrigerators, washers, cookers and range hoods are now available in leading appliance stores nationwide.
Beko Appliances now available nationwide

(Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The new normal has made consumers and homemakers look for household partners that would fulfill their daily needs. Truly, finding the perfect device is an investment because not only will it save you money, but it is also something that you are bound to use for many years. 

Whether ordering replacements or splurging on a new appliance, you should be on the lookout for a brand that integrates new technologies without sacrificing performance.

When choosing what to buy, you should be looking for a device that will do the job more efficiently.

Beko, a leading home appliance brand from Europe, builds its products with the latest technology derived from consumer-centric innovations. You will not only be getting quality that’s the best bang for the buck, but also one that can last you a lifetime.

The brand is known for their top-of-the-line technologies present in their array of products like HarvestFresh, EverFresh, NeoFrost Dual Cooling, SteamCure, AquaIntense, Steam Cooking Solutions and PowerClean.

Beko builds its products with the latest technology derived from consumer-centric innovations.
Today, Beko products including refrigerators, washers, cookers and range hoods are now available in leading appliance stores nationwide.

Find Beko in All Home, Ansons, Asian Home, Great World Appliances, Robinsons Appliances, Savers Appliances and SM Appliance Store, as well as in e-commerce sites such as Household Appliance Trading and Beko’s Lazada Flagship store.

"Beko brings to the Philippine market an understanding of the need for families to have top-quality appliances that are affordable. Our appliances make Filipinos’ lives healthier and more convenient with the latest technologies,” Gurhan Gunal, country manager for Beko Pilipinas, said.

“We also work hand in hand with our dealers to bring the best of Europe to Filipino homes. We have chosen dealers with a nationwide presence so that they would be accessible to more consumers," he added.

Beko Pilipinas envisions more Filipinos to live like a pro. It stays true to its branding by providing quality products that would help elevate their lifestyle.

 

For information, visit their website at http://www.beko.ph. You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram at @bekoph.

