Online platform FAME+ connects proudly Filipino brands to global buyers

Launch of Manila FAME’s digital platform set to empower Filipino MSMEs to go digital and truly global

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) has brought micro, small and medium scale enterprises at the forefront of the digital space with the launch of fameplus.com last October.

Simply dubbed as FAME+, the robust and user-friendly digital platform brings together buyers and sellers within the Philippine design industry. It is an online trade community for Manila FAME’s loyal exhibitors, buyers, and avid followers throughout the years.

“What we present to you today is the first step into our digital future,” said CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan during the site’s launch.

“Our lofty ambition, after all, is to build a home, a database if you will, for our home, fashion and lifestyle community, so that the whole world may find them—and connect with them—online,” Suaco-Juan added.

Online since last October, FAME+ sets its sights on becoming the country’s biggest and premier online showroom, which currently houses over 2,000 premium and proudly Philippine-made products. This is expected to grow as more brands get on board with Manila FAME’s digital trade and community platform this new year.

Maximizing the digital space

Two years in the making, FAME+ is in step with the digital pivot that renowned design expositions and trade shows around the world are taking as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maison&Objet, for example, has recently launched MOM, a digital platform and catalog that complements its Paris Design Week all-year-round, which CITEM participated in and generated more revenue for exhibitors than the previous year NY Now is another online space that allows brands and buyers in the design industry to discover and connect with one another.

CITEM’s digitization initiative for Manila FAME comes at the most opportune time. And a visit to the website will surely give global buyers and longtime supporters the premium feel that Manila FAME has been known for.

Its online catalog can be viewed according to categories of Furniture, Lamps and Lighting, Home Décor and Houseware, Festive and Seasonal Décor, Fashion, Beauty and Wellness, and Gifts—the same way Manila FAME carefully curates its trade exhibitions.

In each category, products are organized according to sub-categories for a seamless browsing experience. Items can also be searched specifically via the search bar at the upper portion of the Catalog page.

The FAME+ Catalog also shows “What People are Interested In,” “New Products,” and more “Inspiration” from its online collection of stories, Touchpoint.

“We designed FAME+ product catalog to work hand in hand with Touchpoint, where we are able to tell the stories of the materials, techniques, traditions and people that make these products possible,” Suaco-Juan noted.

As part of its digitalization, FAME+ also employed professional-level email marketing software that will strengthen its business component.

“Through Salesforce, FAME+ will use email personalization to maintain a relationship with our customers beyond apps and websites. We will be able to plan, personalize, segment and optimize the customer journey with email software from Marketing Cloud,” Suaco-Juan said.

Opening a world of opportunities

As a digital trade and community platform, FAME+ is on a mission to create business opportunities for its growing pool of exhibitors—the same way Manila FAME exhibitions have done in the last decades.

First, Philippine manufacturers, brands and artisans can grow their digital presence through FAME+. They can launch a digital storefront for their brands, which showcases their company profiles alongside their available products and latest collections.

They can build the digital storefront at FAME+ and increase their existing online channels at no initial cost until October 2021.

Being present in a virtual trade fair that’s visible 24/7, exhibitors are able to tap new markets and gain worldwide accessibility.

“FAME+ exhibitors have already received serious inquiries since the launch of the website last October, including two companies who fielded requests from Denmark-based buyers, a market that has not been tapped before. This presents exciting opportunities to explore new markets and grow the presence of Philippine brands and products all over the world,” Suaco-Juan added.

This is possible because global buyers from different time zones can access FAME+ anywhere at any time of the day, regardless of the season.

Qualified and Philippines-based trade buyers for decor, design and lifestyle products are encouraged to register at FAME+. They can find brands or companies that match their preferences and requirements right on their account dashboards or have the FAME+ Buyer Marketing Team assist them.

By registering, both exhibitors and buyers can connect with each other via the B2B (Business-to-Business) tab in the FAME+ homepage, by sending a direct message through the Catalog or Brand Page, through the calendar feature in the dashboard, or with the help of the Buyer Marketing Team.

Empowering Filipino designers anew

Photo Release CITEM’s digitization initiative for Manila FAME is in step with the digital pivot that renowned design expositions and trade shows around the world are taking as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To further champion Filipino creativity in the digital space, FAME+ also carries various modernized and mentorship programs. The first is Design Commune, envisioned to be a pilot program that reimagines the process of product development and prototyping through 3D rendering and virtual exhibitions.

Apart from this, designer-exhibitors can innovate and collaborate with product specialists to come up with new designs. They can also expound their knowledge in business and design thinking further through business intelligence reports and learning sessions hosted by FAME+.

Networking and collaboration with industry influencers, designers, journalists and industry experts have become easier under one platform.

Recently, FAME+ launched PHx Tokyo, a design incubation and mentorship program that aims to support 10 young Filipino designers to break into the very discerning Japanese market.

Through all these efforts, CITEM hopes to grow the online community of FAME+ by attracting more exhibitors and inviting trade buyers to register.

“We encourage you to please spread the word about FAME+, so we can grow the current pool of manufacturers, brands and artisans, and get more buyers here and abroad to visit the site,” Suaco-Juan concluded.

Visit www.fameplus.com for more features and information.