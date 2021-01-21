SEAOILâ€™s Lifetime Free Gas Promo helps you break free from 'gas-tos' this 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Fast-track your recovery this year with SEAOIL’s Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) Promo.

You still have a chance to be one of the three lucky winners of a lifetime supply of free gas until February 8.

Instant prizes worth P2 million, P3,000 worth of fuels, and a one-year supply of free fuel are also up for grabs.

Previous winners of SEAOIL’s unique promotion shared how LFG has helped them break free from gas-tos over the years.

“My earnings dwindled when transport network vehicle services stopped operations during the lockdown. Not having to spend much on gas has been very helpful to a TNVS driver like me. I’m able to allocate the savings to my family’s needs, especially supporting the online classes of my child,” LFG 2018 grand winner Ernie Linarez said.

Ron James Ditching, a banker and one of the grand winners of LFG 2019, said their gas savings have been helping them prepare for life after work.

“We thought we no longer could proceed with our retirement fund when my wife lost her job during the pandemic. We had been allocating a percentage of our salaries to the fund. Luckily, we’re still able to provide for the daily needs of our family while saving for the future since we have no fuel expenses,” he shared.

SEAOIL customers will get coupons with promo codes when they buy at least P500 worth of SEAOIL Fuels and/or Lubricants (single or accumulated receipts) at any SEAOIL station nationwide. Customers will then register and enter the promo codes here or text 225-66-99.

They will also receive e-promo codes when they redeem 12 liters of gasoline or 15 liters of diesel (single or accumulated transactions) through the PriceLOCQ app at participating stations.

The Grand Raffle Draw will be held on February 11. Winners will be announced on SEAOIL’s Facebook page and notified through registered mail, email and text message.

For more details, visit www.lifetimefreegas.com.