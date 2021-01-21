Acerâ€™s first-ever flagship store now open in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Acer has finally opened its first-ever flagship store in the Philippines at the SM Megamall Cyberzone last January 15.

As Acer’s largest store in the country to date, it features the best products from Acer and Predator brands, intricately displayed for a more elevated, interactive and customer-friendly shopping experience.

A definite eye-catcher for tech geeks and gamers alike, the flagship store is divided into two sections.

Acer’s side is designed with light and earthy tones with shelves and a long table complimenting its minimalist vibe. Meanwhile, the Predator side features a darker, sophisticated black interior throughout.

Photo Release Acer sticks to its minimalist personality and is designed with light earthy tones.

"We are very excited for gamers and tech enthusiasts to come and experience what the Acer flagship store has in store for them. It's our first opening this 2021, and definitely not the last. We are optimistic that it will allow consumers to get to know our products better and eventually find the perfect device fit for their needs," said Manuel Wong, managing director for Acer Philippines.

The grant launch was a success, attended by executives from the ICT giant and its esteemed partners.

Photo Release Predator comes in a striking sleek black interior all throughout.

Following this, Acer is throwin in premium items for the first 10 customers who will purchase an Acer or Predator laptop. But it doesn’t stop there! Watch out for huge discounts and freebies across both brands until January 24.

To ensure the safety and protection of customers, Acer requires each shopper to wear a face mask and face shield upon entering the store.

Standard procedures such as temperature checks and health declaration are needed before entering. Appropriate social distancing is strictly followed while inside the store.

For more information, visit their website at www.acer.com. You can also check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter for the latest updates.