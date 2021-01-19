Globe Platinum customers honor medical frontliners with Noche Buena feasts on Christmas Eve

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Platinum customers showed once more their support to medical frontliners who were on duty during the holiday season. They sent messages of gratitude and appreciation by using Thea, their digital assistant on Facebook Messenger App, from the safety of their homes, minimizing exposure to the virus.

Last Christmas Eve, Globe Platinum made special deliveries to key hospitals in the middle of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical frontliners who chose to serve and care for their patients rather than being with their families received a Noche Buena feast of lechon, paella, ham, queso de bola, bibingka and tsokolate individually packed for them to enjoy and uplift their spirits.

“We also encouraged our customers to send their messages of care and support to our brave front liners who have been working hard since March. Their short messages of cheer, hope and gratitude definitely made the difference in letting our health frontliners know that they are the modern day heroes during this difficult time of the pandemic. Through the Thank A Hero Program, our Globe Platinum customers were able to express their support through an easy to use platform,” said Mike Magpily, head of Globe Platinum.

Frontliners of Antipolo City Hospital System – Annex 3 in Rizal; Bulacan Medical Center in Bulacan; Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod; Quezon City General Hospital in NCR; San Pablo City District Hospital in Laguna; Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao; Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Cavite; and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu were the latest beneficiaries of the program.

The Thank A Hero program aims to engage Globe Platinum customers to provide messages of care and support to medical frontliners through Thea, their Digital Assistant on the Facebook Messenger app. Globe Platinum customers honor their hardwork by providing simple tokens of appreciation as a reminder that their sacrifices are not forgotten nor taken for granted.

Since its launch in June 2020, more than 2,000 Platinum customers participated. The program has delighted frontliners from four PNP stations and 12 Puregold branches across Luzon and 18 hospitals nationwide.

