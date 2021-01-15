Starting a business this 2021? Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards share tips

MANILA, Philippines — Thinking of putting up a business this year?

Celebrities and entrepreneurs Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo shared some tips based on their experience running their own businesses.

According to Alden, though now is not the best time to start a business due to the pandemic, if one should really do, then he suggested starting something that could be in-demand during the current crisis.

"Sa mga entrepreneurs na gustong mag-start ng business, ‘di kasi ngayon ‘yung best time to really start a business especially if the nature of it is not really required at the moment," he said.

But should one still want to open a business, Alden recommended anything that is in line with healthcare.

"Siguro ‘yun ‘yung magwowork, it’s the best time to put up such. Pero siguro in terms of food, let’s say, clothing, kung gusto nila mag-put up, parang now is not the best time."

His advice is to not put all your eggs into one basket or risk your life's savings as capital.

"What’s best is to really analyze the situation, if it will work. Ngayon kasi napakahirap magrisk ng malaki. Kasi with what’s happening now, ‘di tayo sure kung anong magiging return. But really, it’s a matter of discretion na lang. ‘Yung gut feel mo."

His said that he, too, trusted his gut when making business decisions.

"Kung feeling mo naman magwowork, it really depends upon your gut feel. Just make sure na meron kang calculated risk, ‘di lahat uubusin mo investments mo into a business na hindi ka naman sure kung magwowork."

In a separate exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Bea urged fellow entrepreneurs to stay strong.

"Never give up. They say building an empire is never easy. I’m also just starting out myself and this pandemic is a big punch for us. But I know this will only help us and make us stronger. I know I will learn a lot and this will test our resilience and how much work we are willing to put for our business to be successful."