Herald Suites: Lessons from a difficult year

MANILA, Philippines — The New Year has made us realize that while the COVID-19 pandemic is a global health crisis, it is also a catalyst for reimagining the ways we live moving forward!

A crisis provides time for learning while we continue to be in the middle of it.

The pandemic has also spurred innovations in the hotel industry that will likely outlast this era of wearing masks and social distancing: QR Codes, enhanced cleaning and housekeeping protocols, new phone apps for checking in.

It is an industry that not only provides a service but also gives and gets things done for every customer.

Finding new meanings of the service, being compassionate to others and practicing what is good instead of being afraid are some of the most valuable takeaways from this crisis.

Herald Suites employees are taking these lessons to heart and making it an ongoing process by focusing their attention on others.

Over the holidays, Herald Suites employees took it upon themselves to do small acts of kindness in their neighboring communities, a fulfilling activity they will pursue in bad times or good.

Fortitude, faith, perseverance and gratitude are virtues that led us to become more considerate of others, be part of something bigger, count our blessings, and focus less on our own worries and anxieties during this pandemic.

As Herald Suites and the rest in the hotel industry start this year, customer service has taken a new meaning. There is no time more fitting to implement these lessons than now.