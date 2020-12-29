Jim Beam brings holiday cheer to BGC with giant Christmas tree

MANILA, Philippines — Jim Beam has installed a magnificent giant Christmas tree in BGC High Street's Open Space in Taguig City. Until Jan. 16, 2021, visitors can take photos at the enormous Christmas tree, shimmering with lights and decorated with Jim Beam bottles and its iconic rosettes.

Near the bright and big Christmas tree is also a dazzling holiday greeting wall where you can take cheery selfies with your friends and family. Its brilliant neon sign invites visitors to “come as friends and leave as family,” inviting everyone to cherish their loved ones by capturing new holiday memories in photos.

Aside from the spectacular display, there will be a cozy Jim Beam bar open every Friday to Sunday, until Jan. 16, 2021. Whiskey enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike can chill and enjoy refreshing Jim Beam Highballs.

Among the drinks served is the Classic Jim Beam Highball. This is a great introduction to the crisp, zesty nature of this iconic drink, but there are Christmas variations that visitors can try at this special bar. The drink menu also features other highball variations in Calamansi Pandan, Honey Umeshu, Apple Cinnamon and Lychee.

Christmas festivities made safer for everyone

To ensure that everyone can safely celebrate this Jim Beam event, strict health and safety protocols will be enforced, with frequent sanitation of high-touch points and floor markers for social distancing. Hand sanitation stations will be available for different areas of the installation space.

Staff will also be present at ingress, service and egress in face masks and shields. Daily temperature checks will be performed on all staff and visitors. Contact forms will be available for proper tracing. All of these measures will help people partake in the Jim Beam Christmas celebrations while observing the best precautions.

From the time you come to our installation and join in the fun, down to when you leave for other holiday plans, your safety will be protected by these event measures.

Toast to the holidays with Jim Beam, and let’s truly make this a season for sharing.