THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
Jim Beam brings holiday cheer to BGC with giant Christmas tree
Until Jan. 16, 2021, visitors can take photos at the enormous Christmas tree, decorated with glistening Jim Beam bottles, shimmering fairy lights and Jim Beam’s iconic rosettes.
Photo Release
Jim Beam brings holiday cheer to BGC with giant Christmas tree
(Philstar.com) - December 29, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jim Beam has installed a magnificent giant Christmas tree in BGC High Street's Open Space in Taguig City. Until Jan. 16, 2021, visitors can take photos at the enormous Christmas tree, shimmering with lights and decorated with Jim Beam bottles and its iconic rosettes.

Near the bright and big Christmas tree is also a dazzling holiday greeting wall where you can take cheery selfies with your friends and family. Its brilliant neon sign invites visitors to “come as friends and leave as family,” inviting everyone to cherish their loved ones by capturing new holiday memories in photos.

Aside from the spectacular display, there will be a cozy Jim Beam bar open every Friday to Sunday, until Jan. 16, 2021. Whiskey enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike can chill and enjoy refreshing Jim Beam Highballs.

Among the drinks served is the Classic Jim Beam Highball. This is a great introduction to the crisp, zesty nature of this iconic drink, but there are Christmas variations that visitors can try at this special bar. The drink menu also features other highball variations in Calamansi Pandan, Honey Umeshu, Apple Cinnamon and Lychee. 

Christmas festivities made safer for everyone

To ensure that everyone can safely celebrate this Jim Beam event, strict health and safety protocols will be enforced, with frequent sanitation of high-touch points and floor markers for social distancing. Hand sanitation stations will be available for different areas of the installation space.

Staff will also be present at ingress, service and egress in face masks and shields. Daily temperature checks will be performed on all staff and visitors. Contact forms will be available for proper tracing. All of these measures will help people partake in the Jim Beam Christmas celebrations while observing the best precautions. 

From the time you come to our installation and join in the fun, down to when you leave for other holiday plans, your safety will be protected by these event measures.

Toast to the holidays with Jim Beam, and let’s truly make this a season for sharing.

JIM BEAM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
5 days ago
WATCH: Globe helps Filipinos recreate the #ChristmasWeLove this holiday season
5 days ago
Globe highlights how small acts of kindness can bring us together and help celebrate the traditions we treasure this season....
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
6 days ago
PLDT Home gives subscribers the gift of meaningful connections with Holideals
6 days ago
PLDT Home Holideals features big discounts and exclusive offers which are perfect home upgrades in this new normal.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
6 days ago
Recreate the holidays right at home best with Globe At Home Unli Plans
6 days ago
For your home connectivity needs this Christmas, Globe At Home Unli Plans can give you FAST UNLI FIBER home internet connection...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
'Malasakit' and Filipino pride come together in Mega Global’s record-breaking Christmas Tree
6 days ago
The towering Mega Christmas tree stands 5.906 meters high and is made up of 70,638 Mega Sardines cans.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
3 reasons why Paskong Pinoy is simply the best
By Gerald Dizon | 6 days ago
Here's why Paskong Pinoy is one of the best in the world.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
7 days ago
Globe Virtual Hangouts brings live performances this holiday season with GoJAM
7 days ago
This holiday season, amp up the Christmas spirit and delight in music with Globe Virtual Hangouts, the newest platform for...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with