Recreate the holidays right at home best with Globe At Home Unli Plans

MANILA, Philippines – As 2020 comes to a close, we all yearn for something much brighter in the upcoming days, something most families are looking forward to in the season. One thing that has made spending the holidays is that we are all safe and sound right at home with family – the place where Christmas matters most.

While we expect our celebrations to be different from the past years, it remains to be meaningful as long as we spend it with the ones we love.

With most Christmas parties held right at home, it’s important to have all the essentials to really feel the holiday spirit, which include festive decors, the perfect Christmas playlist, and of course, a reliable internet so you can connect with your friends and loved ones even when you’re apart.

For your home connectivity needs this Christmas, Globe At Home Unli Plans can give you fast and unlimited fiber home internet connection you can use to hold virtual get-togethers, online exchange gifts, and more things to do at the comfort of your home!

Choose from UNLI Plans available starting from Plan 1699 with speeds up to 20 mbps, Plan 1899 up to 30 mbps, Plan 2499 up to 50 mbps and Plan 2899 up to 100 mbps.

UNLI Plans come with amazing freebies that will level up the way you celebrate the holidays at home!

Binge-watch timeless Christmas films with your family over hot cocoa and cookies with a three months subscription to entertainment platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO GO and Viu Premium included in all Globe At Home UNLI Plans!

It also comes with a free six months subscription to Konsulta MD, giving your family the gift of health this Christmas. This lets you avail of 24/7 services from skilled and licensed Filipino doctors who can provide safe medical assessment and advice on basic healthcare and proper medication.

As a simple way of giving back to its subscribers, Globe At Home brings you a special 12 Treats of Christmas Promo where you can win amazing prizes and freebies! Just download the Globe At Home app on the App Store or Google Play Store to know more!

Know more about what Globe At Home UNLI Plan best fits your connectivity and lifestyle needs this season by visiting the Globe At Home Online Shop here.