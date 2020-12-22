Be future-proof with Globeâ€™s virtual youth summit â€˜Future Forwardâ€™

MANILA, Philippines — Gen Zs have a new and interactive way of hanging out with the squad through Globe Virtual Hangouts. Enjoy online activities that cater best to your interests. It has four different kinds of hangouts, including GoCAMPUS, that will curate youth and school-oriented events.

As the youth navigate the changing times, GoCAMPUS will help ready and equip them for whatever the future may bring, especially in terms of education and career. Through Future Forward: A Virtual Youth Summit, Globe’s learning forums caravan aims to empower Gen Zs by inviting young industry leaders to impart knowledge and motivation, as well as provide them with a platform to share thoughts about things that matter to them.

Virtual Hangouts gave a sneak peek at what people can expect from the summit via an online launch event last November. It also featured an interactive school fair platform complete with mini-games and booths. Here, the Future Forward Preppers, the first-class speakers for the summit, were revealed, as well as corresponding youth-oriented topics to be discussed in their talks and masterclasses.

Globe Studios Head Quark Henares got the ball rolling last November 27 where he talked about the Future of Filmmaking, followed by PICK.A.ROO CEO and Co-Founder Crystal Gonzalez, last December 5, where she shared her insights on the Post College: Employee or Entrepreneur debate. Artist-designer Leeroy New was also there to talk about Nurture Nature last December 10, and finally, Shoor Head and Co-Founder JC Gallegos, talked about The Future of Experience Economy last December 12.

Don’t miss out on these talks as Globe Prepaid rolls out new runs of the GoCAMPUS Youth Summit. Whether you are passionate about filmmaking, about building your own start-up company, or about using your talents for advocacy, there are fun and educational experiences that await you on the Shoor platform, like College Coffee Workshop that happened last December 5, Eco-Business last December 10, and even Singing Bee last December 12.

To join, just open the GlobeOne app, and click on the Discover tab then click “View All” to go to Virtual Hangouts Page, choose your preferred event, and click “Join.” You can also tap the heart icon to save the event or share it with your friends!

Gone are the days of being fresh out of college, clueless about what you're supposed to do. Continue learning something new virtually through websites and applications like YouTube Learning, Wikipedia, Google Suite, and Canva.

Get an additional 1GB of access to these when you register to GoLEARN10 for just P10/day. You can also be your own boss while building an empire and trying your hand in managing a team. Get a much-needed boost to keep you connected with your clients or your team, with GoWORK10.

For P10/day, you get additional 1GB data for Zoom, Yahoo!Mail, MS Teams, WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram. Add these GoBOOSTERS to Go50 with 5GB of data for all sites, 1GB for GoWiFi, and unlimited texts to all networks valid for 3 days, or your other favorite Go or SURF4ALL promo. Get these promos via the GlobeOne app.

Know more about Future Forward: A Virtual Youth Summit by visiting glbe.co/GlobeOne