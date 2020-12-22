THE BUDGETARIAN
Globe Virtual Hangouts brings live performances this holiday season with GoJAM
Globe Virtual Hangouts is the newest platform for virtual events that empower the youth to recreate moments with friends #OLTogetherNow!
Photo Release
(Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is something magical about music that never fails to unite a crowd, may it be in concert grounds, crowded bars, or even in the streets. Its power prevails, and for a moment, you get lost in the feeling that only music can bring. This is one of the reasons why music events are so deeply missed by everyone now that we are all stuck in our homes, waiting for the time when we can be one with music again.

This holiday season, amp up the Christmas spirit and delight in music with Globe Virtual Hangouts, the newest platform for virtual events that empower the youth to recreate moments with friends #OLTogetherNow! Its amazing lineup of music events started with the most awaited music festival of the year, Wanderland Music Festival 2020, which happened last October.

Last December 3, Virtual Hangouts also featured the Double Happiness: Winter Wonder Festival that featured 88Rising and PARADISE RISING artists including Filipino artists Fern, Jason Dhakal, Kiana V, Massiah, and Leila Alcasid. This is the Christmas Music Fest Virtual Hangouts brought for the Globe Prepaid squad to kick off the holiday beginnings!

Chill #OLTogether

The fun continues with GoJAM Live at Virtual Hangouts! Relive the gig experience that we all miss as your favorite up-and-coming Filipino artists perform themed intimate concerts inspired by NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts every Monday at 6 PM.

Sit back and relax, maybe even grab a drink, after a long day as your faves bring you stripped-down sets and just plain ol’ jamming from your screens. Indie rock band Oh, Flamingo!, singer-songwriter Bea Lorenzo, alternative group Nathan & Mercury, and indie singer Syd Hartha already took on the GoJAM Live stage to perform some of their best hits. You can rewatch their sets here.

For the last installment of GoJAM Live, usher in the holiday cheer with a performance from one of the country’s youngest rappers, Alex Bruce, on December 21. Don’t worry, more, and not to mention bigger, events and experiences featuring some of your favorite international artists are lined up for you and your barkada in the coming year on Virtual Hangouts, so definitely watch out for that!

To be part of Virtual Hangouts events, just open the GlobeOne app, click on the Discover tab, click “View All'' to go to Virtual Hangouts Page, choose your preferred event, and click “Join.” You can also tap the heart icon to save the event or share it to your friends.

Enjoy your passions in music, E-Sports, K-Culture, and more with additional 1GB/day access to your favorite apps when you register to GoBOOSTERS via the GlobeOne app.

 

Download the GlobeOne app for free from the Play Store and App Store.

To know more about Globe Virtual Hangouts, visit glbe.co/GlobeOne.

