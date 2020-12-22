'Malasakit' and Filipino pride come together in Mega Globalâ€™s record-breaking Christmas Tree

MANILA, Philippines — Malasakit is a Filipino value that is innate in all of us. This Christmas, the Philippines’ leading sardine manufacturer Mega Global combined malasakit with a dash of Filipino pride for the tallest Christmas Tree installation made out of sardine cans, which earned a title from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS.

The towering Mega Christmas Tree stands 5.906 meters high and is made up of 70,638 Mega Sardines cans. The tree weighs almost 14,000 kilos. Mega Global received the award from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicators just in time for the Second National Sardines Day celebrations last November 24.

The Mega Christmas Tree proudly symbolizes the Filipino value of malasakit, as exemplified in the company’s nationwide nutrition advocacy program, Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko. The program aims to provide 100,000 nutritious meals to Filipino families and communities nationwide.

“This Christmas Tree conveys Mega Global’s commitment to always uplift the Filipino people, whether by highlighting our collective achievements as a community or through the different initiatives that Mega Global rolls out to extend a helping hand,” said Mega Global Chief Growth and Development Officer Marvin Tiu Lim.

Photo Release The Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko program aims to provide 100,000 nutritious meals to Filipino families and communities nationwide.

Mega Global has worked relentlessly to uplift the Filipino community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spearheaded by the Mega Tiu Lim Foundation, Mega Global’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, the company has been helping Filipinos through various initiatives and programs.

This year, Mega Global actively supported various COVID-19 and disaster relief donation drives in partnership with different LGUs, hospitals, and other private organizations. At the same time, it has consistently provided nutritious meals to frontliners and underprivileged communities.

The Mega Christmas Tree is a symbol of hope in these trying times. It symbolizes the company’s culture of malasakit, as they always strive to uplift the Filipino community by providing only the best products to their consumers and contributing to nation-building efforts.

With each can representing a single act of malasakit, this serves as a source of inspiration and a reminder that we will get through this only if we all work together.

“Mega Global never hesitates to help out when and where we can. We are hopeful that our second National Sardines Day is especially meaningful to thousands of Filipinos. We also hope that they will find joy and encouragement this Christmas when they see this Christmas tree installation. Each can of sardines in this tree represents a single act of kindness, not just by our employees but by every single selfless person in the world," Tiu Lim said.

"We wish to inspire everyone and remind them that we can achieve great things through small acts of kindness. It should not be done only during the holidays but when the opportunity arrives and when it is truly needed. That is the true meaning of malasakit,” he concluded.