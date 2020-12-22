3 reasons why Paskong Pinoy is simply the best

Robinsons Department Store helps keep the spirit alive for Filipinos with safe shopping experiences

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has always been known to be a cheerful country, given its many wonders both natural and cultural, and its many traditions both festive and unique.

Come Christmastime and this cheer is magnified significantly, as Filipinos are true lovers of food, togetherness and festivities. “Paskong Pinoy” brings out the best in every Filipino.

Robisons Department Store believes in this and helps keep the Christmas spirit alive by providing safe shopping experiences to Filipinos this holiday season.

There are more ways we know how to celebrate the holidays big or small, and not even a pandemic could stamp out our desire for meaningful and creative merrymaking. Here are some of them:

1. The value of family

More than the glittery adornments, a true blue Filipino Christmas celebration is centered on family, and not much else is as compelling. Christmas gives the opportunity for families to huddle and be close together over the warm Noche Buena spread that they themselves prepared with love.

For families separated by distance, new technology has allowed for options to connect and let our love be felt regardless. The familial bond helps keep the faith and reinvigorates the desire to stay safe until we can all safely meet again in a grand reunion.

2. Hope and gratitude

In this pandemic, being able to share the holidays with family is even more important, especially with the hard and careful work we’ve put in the past year.

Knowing that everyone is well and safe is its own special reward, and Christmas is the perfect time for important reflections on the meaning of gratefulness and also as way of inspiring new hope to face the new year with renewed dedication.

3. Thoughtful aguinaldo

As one of the famed love languages, gift-giving is simply put a concrete expression of valuing and affection. In the family, gifts are traditionally given out during Christmas as special extensions of the holiday spirit and are therefore more symbolic.

In this regard, Robinsons Department Store is keeping the tradition alive as all branches are offering to fulfill all your pamasko needs by having all your choice items delivered right to your doorstep via their We Shop For You service.

Exclusive to Robinsons Department Store customers, We Shop For You does all the shopping for you so you can accomplish your holiday checklist and make sure everyone gets the gift they deserve this Christmas—all from the comforts of your own home.

RELATED: From unique to useful: Spice up your Christmas gift ideas with these exclusive picks

To avail of this service, simply fill out this form here and wait for a branch representative to get in touch. Or you can call or text their store directly.

Robinsons Department Store truly wishes everyone, “Maligayang Pasko Po!”

For more information on store locations and contact details, visit the website here https://www.robinsonsdepartmentstore.com.ph/we-shop-for-you.

For more updates and events visit the official RDS Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/robinsonsdepartmentstore/.