Spread happiness with McDonaldâ€™s Happy Meal 'Buy 1 Share 1' program

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready to double the happiness with a feel-good holiday treat for two through the McDonald’s Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program!

With every Happy Meal purchased until December 17, McDonald’s matches this with a book or toy to be donated to another child from partner beneficiaries in areas affected by the recent typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

Through this initiative, McDonald’s invites Filipinos to join in on the fun of working together to put a smile on children’s faces. With everyone’s help, McDonald’s aims to share toys or books with one million Filipino children.

Celebrate the season of giving

It goes without saying that Filipinos love the holidays. The thought of resting and spending time with loved ones with gifts passed around and stories shared over good food fuels the anticipation. But beyond the feast and gifts, what truly brings warmth to the holiday celebration is the spirit of giving.

This year may be a little bit different after all the challenges faced, but the spirit of giving has never been more alive than ever, and nothing is more fulfilling than being able to make someone happy this holiday season. With this, McDonald’s launches its Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program for a convenient way for everyone to spread happiness.

Bringing smiles to children

McDonald’s delivers double the happiness this holiday season with its Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program. As this season is all about sharing and giving, every Happy Meal purchase that goes for as low as P90 can make not just one, but two children happier as McDonald’s matches each purchase by gifting a toy or a book to kids from partner beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries of the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program includes children from areas affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses such as those in Albay, Quezon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Pampanga, and Sorsogon, as well as all Bahay Bulilit communities and other select LGUs.

“We have been through difficult times and we want to find a way to help spread the holiday cheer this season. Through this initiative, we continue to foster the Filipino spirit of giving even in the smallest of ways that still leave a lasting impact on the community,” shares Oliver Rabatan, marketing director for McDonald’s Philippines.

A small amount can go a long way in making someone’s holiday a little bit brighter.

For more details about McDonald's Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program, follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.