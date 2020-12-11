THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Spread happiness with McDonaldâ€™s Happy Meal 'Buy 1 Share 1' program
With every Happy Meal purchased until December 17, McDonald’s matches this with a book or toy to be donated to another child affected by the recent typhoons.
Photo Release
Spread happiness with McDonald’s Happy Meal 'Buy 1 Share 1' program
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready to double the happiness with a feel-good holiday treat for two through the McDonald’s Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program!

With every Happy Meal purchased until December 17, McDonald’s matches this with a book or toy to be donated to another child from partner beneficiaries in areas affected by the recent typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

Through this initiative, McDonald’s invites Filipinos to join in on the fun of working together to put a smile on children’s faces. With everyone’s help, McDonald’s aims to share toys or books with one million Filipino children.

Celebrate the season of giving

It goes without saying that Filipinos love the holidays. The thought of resting and spending time with loved ones with gifts passed around and stories shared over good food fuels the anticipation. But beyond the feast and gifts, what truly brings warmth to the holiday celebration is the spirit of giving.

This year may be a little bit different after all the challenges faced, but the spirit of giving has never been more alive than ever, and nothing is more fulfilling than being able to make someone happy this holiday season. With this, McDonald’s launches its Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program for a convenient way for everyone to spread happiness.

Bringing smiles to children

McDonald’s delivers double the happiness this holiday season with its Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program. As this season is all about sharing and giving, every Happy Meal purchase that goes for as low as P90 can make not just one, but two children happier as McDonald’s matches each purchase by gifting a toy or a book to kids from partner beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries of the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program includes children from areas affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses such as those in Albay, Quezon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Pampanga, and Sorsogon, as well as all Bahay Bulilit communities and other select LGUs.

“We have been through difficult times and we want to find a way to help spread the holiday cheer this season. Through this initiative, we continue to foster the Filipino spirit of giving even in the smallest of ways that still leave a lasting impact on the community,” shares Oliver Rabatan, marketing director for McDonald’s Philippines.

A small amount can go a long way in making someone’s holiday a little bit brighter.

 

For more details about McDonald’s Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program, follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MCDONALD'S
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Spread happiness with McDonald’s Happy Meal 'Buy 1 Share 1' program
2 hours ago
McDonald’s invites Filipinos to join in on the fun of working together to put a smile on children’s faces. With...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
1 day ago
Novotel Manila ‘heartists’ make the holiday spirits bright
1 day ago
Enjoy great deals on world-class food and accomodation while also giving back. Only at Novotel Manila.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
1 day ago
Top Filipino food companies unite for Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat
1 day ago
Top Pinoy food companies come together to rise against hunger with Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Never too old, never too late: Guide to paying your PLDT, Smart bills online
3 days ago
Lifestyle Business
13 days ago
Federico 'Piki' Lopez is Management Man of 2020: Capitalism has 'left too many behind'
13 days ago
Federico "Piki" Lopez, CEO of First Philippine Holdings Corp., delivered this acceptance speech on November 23, 2020 as he...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
13 days ago
5 keys to managing business through tough times, according to Federico Lopez
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 days ago
Their group’s continued success and responsiveness to challenges made him learn the following valuable lessons...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with