Novotel Manila â€˜heartistsâ€™ make the holiday spirits bright

MANILA, Philippines — ‘Tis the season to be grateful, share best-loved goodies and all-time holiday favorites as thoughtful little gifts to family and friends. Novotel Manila Araneta City brings cheerful and delicious tidings this holiday season with a lineup of unforgettable dining feasts. The hotel's culinary selection is sure to end your meal on a festive note.

Private celebrations

Take this occasion to share the holiday’s bests and express season’s greetings with hampers prepared with love and thoughtfulness, perfect for everyone at home or at the privacy of your space. Choose from a wide selection of “Celebration in a Box” with selected cheese, premium cold cuts, honey jar with honey comb, caramelized nuts, olives in a jar, cracker bread, focaccia log, Auro chocolate and a bottle of red wine or opt for “Masagana holiday hamper” with your all-time Filipino favorites such as quezo de bola, smoked tuyo in a jar, Auro chocolate, chili garlic sambal, chocolate chip banana pound cake, holiday pork ham and a bottle of red wine. Available until January 1, 2021.

Spark joy in your homes with goodies prepared not just for one but for the whole family! Freshly baked and freshly prepared Ube and Cheese Ensaymada, Garlic Cheese Bread, Mochi, Box of Cookies, Auro Chocolates and Chocolate Banana Pound Cake will surely be a hit on your holiday tables.

Christmas menu planning is made easy and more convenient with their Home for the Holidays Christmas Platters available until January 1, 2021. They have a list of flavors to curate your own Christmas Feast including a good selection of appetizers, salads, pasta, paella, roasted chicken, beef, pork and seafood.

Holidays are made more cheerful as Novotel Manila invites you to a confectionary and delightful sweet journey. Experience the unforgettable combination of overflowing goodies from Indulge Gelato, homemade chocolate bars, ube jack fruit and coconut and mango log cakes.

Show grand gestures with gifts to share with the hotel’s Christmas feast good for sharing for 4 to 5 persons. The hotel’s finest savories showcase one show-stopper after another, boasting aromas to choose from, such as choice of 2 salads or appetizers, 2 hot entrees, 1 rice or pasta and 2 desserts. Compliment it with a choice of a bottle of wine or sparkling juice.

Place your orders in advance and visit our Holiday Booth at the Gateway Mall Activity Area, Level 1 until December 15. For bulk orders, at least two days lead time is required before day of pick-up. Payment is through cash or credit card.

Grateful heart gives back

Share the joy of Christmas! With every purchase of Celebration in a Box, you aid in spreading gratitude by raising funds for the chosen community frontliners. This is the Heartists of Novotel Manila’s way of saying thank you to these communities that have been instrumental in keeping the hotel area safe while keeping on with the operations amid pandemic.

For the first time, employees of Novotel Manila Araneta City launched ”Grateful Heartists,” a video campaign and original jingle showcasing the appreciation it shares to the community of front liners in a thankful holiday effort.

Add more color to the lives of the children of our community this season of giving by purchasing SiningSaya, the SiningSaysay Exhibit Children's Workbook. This is a 24-page workbook containing activities that kids will surely enjoy while learning more about Philippine Culture and History.

This is an initiative by J. Amado Araneta Foundation and Gateway Gallery in partnership with Adarna House to support the victims of Typhoon Ulysses. All proceeds of the bookselling will be donated to Operation REACH (Relief Efforts of Araneta City to Help) the help displaced families affected by the typhoon. The said book is also available for purchase at Indulge Gelato of the hotel.

'TIS THE SEASON FOR GREAT STAYCATION DEALS as Novotel Manila brings GREAT HOLIDAY SALE at the Gateway Mall! Our way of giving back to all our loyal Novo-fans the best staycation deals! Until December 15, discounted room vouchers will be available at our Holiday Booth located in Gateway Mall Activity Area, Level 1.

HOLIDAY SALE ROOM OFFER starts at P4,399 nett. Overnight stay for 2 adults and 2 children (15 years old and below) with buffet breakfast at Food Exchange Manila. You may also score discounted dining vouchers of our award-winning, Food Exchange Manila for only P1,099 nett per person for lunch or dinner buffet at Food Exchange Manila. Terms and conditions apply. PER DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-108407 Series of 2020.

For Christmas Feast and TakeMeOut holiday orders please call, +632 8990 7999 or 0949 886 5591 or email H7090-FB1@accor.com.

For more information on Novotel Manila's Christmas treats, please call 8990 7999 or visit the official website and social media assets.