Never too old, never too late: Guide to paying your PLDT, Smart bills online

MANILA, Philippines — As we became less mobile when the pandemic hit, our day-to-day lives, on the other hand, became ever more digital. Whether to cope with anxieties and stressors through online entertainment, to catch up with friends and families via social media, or to support loved ones by remote work at home, we relied in the power of the internet.

Another aspect of our lives that became digital in the new normal is using online services for our essential needs. This includes paying for our bills and utilities online, through websites, apps and other channels.

However, not everyone is taking advantage of digital payments just yet. It could be due to preference or intimidation, but no matter the reason, now’s the best time to make the shift. Aside from ease and convenience, digital payments also ensure health and safety from the coronavirus that we still face.

Don’t ever think that you’re too old, or it’s too late, to use digital payment platforms especially when paying your PLDT and Smart bills.

Here’s a guide to get you started:

PLDT does its part in keeping everyone safe from the pandemic. Its expanded digital payment channels allow everyone—no matter their age or status, and wherever they are in the country—to pay their bills online.

Instead of going to PLDT Sales and Service Centers, subscribers can now choose a digital payment channel that is most convenient to them. This provides safety and adds peace of mind amid this trying time.

For more information, visit https://pldthome.com.