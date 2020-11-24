Bajaj Philippines offers Pinoy entrepreneurs the right 'diskarte' tools

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic’s impact has been completely unprecedented. In the Philippines, it led to nearly 3.5 million job losses and business closures. Nonetheless, some Filipinos are able to manage this difficult situation because of diskarte.

There are many kinds of diskarte, but the most prominent during this time is the diskarte for survival. This explains the discovery of different skills applied to business in order to cope, make a living, pay monthly bills, and put food on the table for families daily.

With this in mind, Bajaj Philippines’ Tamang Diskarte offers Pinoys a way to help get through this tough time. Just like the Filipino persona Juan dela Cruz, Bajaj Philippines created modern Filipino personas with whom we can relate.

Like the tricycle driver “Kuya Ricky” who lost half of his daily income when transportation was halted; “Manoy Oli” an ex-OFW who after working for a long time returned home to be with his family when the lockdown started; and the single mom “Tita Prima” who got laid off due to retrenchment. These are the ones representing Filipinos taking the leap of diskarte towards changing their lives.

To achieve the best diskarte, a perfect tool is needed. This is how Kuya Ricky discovered his Magandang Diskarte of Pabili or Pasabuy sideline through Bajaj RE – “Ang No. 1 Three-wheeler”; a Bagong Diskarte with Bajaj Maxima Z – “Ang multipurpose partner sa Negosyo” for the transport and delivery of Manoy Oli’s new grocery store; and an Effective Diskarte for Tita Prima’s online plant selling with Bajaj Maxima Cargo.

These three personas are the Madiskarteng EntrepREneurs, the new generation of smart and practical individuals who aspire to start doing more and being more in life. Achieving success through diskarte is manageable, Filipinos just need the right tool, and this is exactly what Bajaj Philippines provides.

