Attendance and health monitoring is easy for remote teams on Lark

MANILA, Philippines — One of the concerns that managers and business owners might face when working remotely is how to effectively track the attendance of their employees. Another is checking up on each employee's health and wellbeing.

Both of these are easier to do when working at a physical office, where team members see one another, and leaders are able to interact, and assess for themselves.

For remote teams, while there may be various methods to check attendance and monitor employee health, these usually require the installation of different apps or software into every computer and device used by the team.

An alternative is a more manual and tedious approach, which involves checking up on one another, on a regular basis. The good news, a simpler digital solution can now help streamline processes of attendance monitoring and health reporting.

When you work using Lark, this can be done through Lark Workplace, a feature of the app that allows users to customize and automate the organization's workflow, as well as download and integrate 3rd party applications required for the business.

A flexible way to manage working hours

The Attendance app within Lark Workplace provides a simple way to manage working hours for online teams.

Here, employees can clock in and out remotely, and set and adjust work shifts as needed. Leaves and overtime are also filed and approved here. The app supports the setting of public holidays and off days as well, granting flexibility in a team's work schedule.

Through the Attendance app, managers and team leaders are provided with summarized attendance data, which may be filtered by date or group, for easy and efficient management. This helps ensure that employees are clocking in as scheduled, and also adequately balancing time for work and rest.

Giving importance to health and wellness

Apart from attendance, business owners and managers must also be on top of the wellbeing of remote workers. This helps leaders minimize risk while keeping workers safe and protected. It also allows the organization to be prepared to handle any health issues that may arise.

On Lark Workplace, this may be done using Health Report.

When it is set up, administrators set Health Report rules based on the organization's guidelines. Then, employees simply fill out these reports using Lark on mobile or desktop. Some information that may be collected here are daily body temperature, health status, physical condition, present work location, and other travel information.

Next-gen collaboration suite for remote teams

Lark is packed with amazing features that remote teams can use to collaborate effectively, and boost productivity within the work day.

For written communication there is Lark Mail, also Lark Messenger for quick chats, and Lark Video Call for virtual meetings and discussions, with unlimited video call minutes for up to 100 participants.

Collaboration happens in real-time using Lark Docs, where team members can simultaneously and efficiently edit a single document or sheet, and even create to do lists to remain organized.

Scheduling of meetings and tasks is done using Lark Calendar, which has a multi-time zone view that makes it easy to find common and convenient times between team members around the world.

Teams are rest assured that they can work securely through its ISO/IEC 27001, 27018, 27701 information security certification and backup through Amazon Web Services (AWS).

