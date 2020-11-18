THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Globe At Home, Abenson, Electroworld ink deal to offer work-from-home, e-learning device bundles
Until November 20, customers can get a FREE Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi unit when they purchase Lenovo IDEAPAD S145 from Abenson and Electroworld branches nationwide.
Photo Release
Globe At Home, Abenson, Electroworld ink deal to offer work-from-home, e-learning device bundles
(Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Working and learning from home is the current norm nowadays. With this, it’s important to make sure that you are equipped with the right tools such as a trusty laptop and a fast and reliable home internet connection to enable you to stay on top of things at school or work more efficiently, saving you time to do other things that you love.

Fortunately, Globe At Home has partnered with gadget and appliance retail chain, Abenson, and their sister company Electroworld Philippines to offer an amazing bundle that can help you get your hands on these tools at a more affordable price. 

Until November 20, customers can get a FREE Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi unit when they purchase Lenovo IDEAPAD S145 from Abenson and Electroworld branches nationwide. View the list of participating branches here and here. While you’re at it, make sure to inquire from Abenson and Electroworld in-store staff which unit best fits your needs and budget.

Your newly purchased Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi comes with free 10GB of data that you can use to watch, learn, and earn. Attend video meetings and online classes seamlessly by registering to any HomeSURF and HomeWATCH promos through the Globe At Home app, GCash, Lazada, Shopee, or your nearest retailer.

Now you can do more and achieve more even from home with Globe At Home, Abenson, and Electroworld!

 

Learn more about this promo and Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi via http://glbe.co/GlbeAbnsnElctrwrld.

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Globe At Home, Abenson, Electroworld ink deal to offer work-from-home, e-learning device bundles
1 hour ago
Do more and achieve more even from home with Globe At Home, Abenson, and Electroworld!
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
How online selling helps Neri Naig pay debts during pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Former Kapamilya actress Neri Naig Miranda shared some pieces of advice for fellow online sellers. 
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
22 hours ago
Your business on the move: How ‘social sellers’ can take advantage of SoShop! Program
By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 22 hours ago
The SoShop! by LBC program is open to all social sellers who need solutions for their businesses—especially toward the...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
1 day ago
Never too old, never too late: Guide to paying your PLDT, Smart bills online
1 day ago
Don’t ever think that you’re too old, or it’s too late, to use digital payment platforms especially when...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
1 day ago
Globe myBusiness launches #GiftLocal campaign to support local SMEs this holiday season
1 day ago
Globe myBusiness supports SMEs with the #GiftLocal campaign that aims to encourage Filipino consumers to purchase their gifts...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
4 days ago
Globe keeps Christmas spirit alive with #GiftLocal campaign
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Amid an unfamiliar Christmas celebration for everyone in these trying times, the spirit of giving remains.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with