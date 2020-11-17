Your business on the move: How â€˜social sellersâ€™ can take advantage of SoShop! Program

Your business on the move: How ‘social sellers’ can take advantage of SoShop! Program

MANILA, Philippines — The current global situation has given rise to social sellers, small online businesses that offer their products on social media and other similar platforms.

While they can effectively offer products that appeal to their target market online, social sellers also need to able to deliver efficiently and on time. They should have a reliable partner for their courier and money remittance needs.

LBC, the Philippines’ market leader in retail and corporate courier-cargo, money remittance, and logistics services, offers tools and solutions for SMEs and social sellers in order to move their businesses better.

The SoShop! by LBC program is open to all social sellers who need solutions for their businesses—especially toward the holiday rush, now in the new normal and even beyond the pandemic.

Social sellers who move with LBC can join SoShop! to get its full benefits.

1. One-stop shop for solutions

From payment to pick-up to delivery, SoShop! is an end-to-end solution and at the same time, a community that lets social seller members share tips, updates, promotions.

At the heart of it all is LBC Online, offering LBC Cash on Pick Up (COP) and Cash on Delivery (COD) services, which provide social sellers the most convenient means to bring them and their products closer to their customers.

With secure, on-the-spot sales, and payments wherever there is an LBC, online sellers can grow their online business faster.

2. Be Empowered, Enabled and Educated

SoShop! has three approaches to helping entrepreneurs move forward: Empower, Enable and Educate

Empowering through connections and opportunities for expansion with the SoShop! Online Bazaar, Sponsored Exposure, and Exclusive Events and Socials to help them expand their network among other sellers.

Enabling easier selling with Special Rates, a Dashboard that helps track sales and delivery, and exclusive benefits from SoShop! partnerships.

Educating with selling tips on how to use social media and improve COD and COP usage, updates on business trends, and SoShop! Sessions that harness the expertise of industry leaders.

Photo Release SoShop! has three approaches to helping entrepreneurs move forward: Empower, Enable and Educate.

3. Boost your business this holiday

The holidays usually usher in the bazaar season, and as the country leads into the new normal, SoShop! offers an online solution.

Social sellers can participate and be part of the first ever SoShop! Live Online Bazaar. Your products can be included in the Online Product Catalogue or Online Selling Portal, which will be done via SoShop!’s Facebook Messenger from November 28 to December 4, 2020!

Catch the SoShop! Live Online Bazar on November 28 to November 29 at the SoShop! Facebook Page.

Moving businesses forward

As the country continues to bounce back and transition to the new normal, LBC remains committed to innovating its products and services more accessible than ever.

LBC Online and SoShop! are focused on helping social sellers build a brand with a platform that is easy to navigate, with tools to connect and grow, and with a service that makes money remittance and delivery convenient and reliable.

To sign up with SoShop!, create an LBC Online account and activate your SoShop! Account.You can avail benefits for your business in the long run. The more transactions made through LBC online enables members to move up to higher tiers that unlock more benefits.

Don’t forget to join its Facebook Community to get the latest news and updates about the program, and learn from fellow small business owners.

For more information about LBC SoShop! and the SoShop! Bazaar, visit https://www.lbcexpress.com/soshop or follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SoShopbyLBC.