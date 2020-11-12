THE BUDGETARIAN
SM malls in Luzon extend immediate assistance to Typhoon Ulysses victims
Evacuees at SM City San Mateo were given face masks and shields.
Photo Release
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — SM malls in Luzon provide relief support and temporary shelter to over 400 stranded individuals and other nearby residents affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

Immediate assistance such as free WiFi, charging stations, and a help desk are made accessible to all. Overnight parking charges were waived on November 11. 

We have prepared ahead of Typhoon Ulysses to ensure the safety of the communities we serve. Our malls in Luzon will be open to those who need shelter and we will also be providing immediate relief assistance to affected residents,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

The water catchment basins of SM City Cabanatuan, SM City San Mateo and SM City Masinag are also operational to reduce floods in neighboring communities. SM Marikina, on the other hand, is a mall built on stilts, which allows floodwater to flow through its basement and prevent damages to the structure.

Over 20 of SM malls in flood-prone areas equipped with water catchment basins that keep malls flood-free.

Command center at SM City Cauayan.
Photo Release

SM Foundation is on standby to extend relief assistance through its Operation Tulong Express program in close coordination with local officials in the affected barangays and DSWD. This is alongside continued relief efforts for affected victims of Typhoon Rolly in Bicol.

SM malls in Metro Manila and in Luzon are open today, November 12, except for SM City Marilao which remains closed due to flooding in the area.

 

For more updates and announcements, visit www.smsupermalls.com or the official social media page of the SM Mall near you. 

