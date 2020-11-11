Get as much as 300 Shopee coins when you pay PLDT Home bills via ShopeePay

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s leading telco and digital services provider, PLDT Home, has partnered with leading e-commerce platform Shopee to make bills payment more convenient for postpaid customers through its integrated mobile wallet, ShopeePay.

In line with PLDT Home’s initiative to make digital solutions more accessible and to provide better customer service, the partnership offers a secure and rewarding way for subscribers to pay their monthly postpaid bills within the Shopee app.

As PLDT Home expands its digital solutions to provide worry-free bills payment channels, ShopeePay enables postpaid customers to skip lines at service and payment centers. To pay their bills using ShopeePay, postpaid customers just need to go to “Load, Bills &eServices,” tap “Postpaid Mobile,” and select “PLDT Home” as the Biller. Then, enter the account information, choose ShopeePay as the payment option, and click “Pay Now” on the checkout page.

“Shopee is pleased to partner with PLDT Home to offer their subscribers a more convenient and secure way to pay for their bills online. With most Filipinos practicing social distancing, there is an accelerated demand for contactless and digital payment options. As more consumers are turning to our platform to stay connected and fulfill their daily needs, we are committed to providing them easy access to digital payment services such as ShopeePay for seamless payment.,” said Martin Yu, associate director at Shopee Philippines.

Get cashback

Until November 19, PLDT Home subscribers can earn Shopee coins cashback every time they pay their bills via ShopeePay. They can earn up to 300 Shopee coins cashback for using ShopeePay to settle PLDT Home bills worth P800 each. These coins cashback can also be used to purchase items from Shopee.

New Shopee users can get 300 Shopee coins cashback when they pay their PLDT Home bills via ShopeePay every Monday, Thursday, and on November 11 by using the voucher code PLDTBILL300; and 250 Shopee coins cashback every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the voucher code PLDTBILL250. On the same days, existing Shopee users can enjoy 200 and 150 Shopee coins cashback respectively when they pay their bills with PLDTBILL200 and PLDTBILL150 voucher codes.

Shopee coins cashback can be redeemed by using Shopee voucher codes upon checkout via ShopeePay.

To learn more about settling bills and earning cashback via ShopeePay, visit www.pldthome.com. For the latest updates on PLDT Home products and rewards, follow PLDT Home’s official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@pldthome).