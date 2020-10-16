THE BUDGETARIAN
KonsultaMD, Zeal give 4,000 Paranaque educators free telehealth services
By having access to telehealth services, educators will save time, money, and effort as well as protect them from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Photo Release
KonsultaMD, Zeal give 4,000 Paranaque educators free telehealth services
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 4:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — KonsultaMD and ZRewards by Zeal partnered with the Department of Education-Paranaque in honoring the heroes at the forefront of public school education by providing some 4,000 teachers, school administrators, and staff, with a free one-month subscription to telehealth services.

The two companies gave out personal subscriptions to KonsultaMD’s 24/7 telehealth hotline during the virtual World Teachers Day celebration in Paranaque recently.  The digital vouchers contain a custom registration link to the Zeal platform.  Those who register may avail of medical consultation with licensed doctors for non-emergency cases whenever and wherever.

“With the current pandemic, access to reliable healthcare is vital. KonsultaMD recognized this need so we continue to build partnerships across the Philippines to make health care more affordable and accessible to every Filipino,” said Cholo Tagaysay, chief operating officer of Global Telehealth Inc. which operates KonsultaMD.

By having access to telehealth services, educators no longer need to visit a hospital or clinic. This will save them time, money, and effort as well as protect them from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

KonsultaMD is equipped with modules and internal protocols in handling different health issues and provides a telephone triage or a means of determining the urgency of the caller’s condition. Its team of doctors also provide general health information, guidance and specific measures, interim care and self-care recommendations, reading of laboratory and diagnostic results, health coaching, and nutrition counseling, and medication prescription.

“As part of our vision to make sure that no Filipino is left behind, we give back to our modern-day heroes in the classroom, who are the pillars of this country’s public school education. We are proud to share this opportunity to secure the health of our public school teachers and staff on this global celebration of teachers,” shared Zeal Entrepreneur in Residence Glenn Estrella.

ZRewards continues to support stricken communities and anyone can help by signing up for free at https://zeal.ph/signup.  ZRewards members will also benefit from the different discounted offers from a wide array of merchants such as Flowerstore.ph, Minimart.ph, Melo's Steakhouse, Beauty Scout, ZALORA Philippines, The Naturale Market, Audio-Video Solutions Corporation, Avignon Clinic, Digits Trading Corp, Harem Inc, AJ Wellness Corporation, IAJ Wellness Corporation, papemelroti, Malongo Atelier Barista, The Smile Bar, Chris Sports, Toby Sports and Trident Food Holdings, Inc. 

ZRewards by Zeal is a brand of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe.

KonsultaMD is operated by Global Telehealth, Inc., a joint venture between 917 Ventures and Mexico’s Salud Interactiva. 

 

For more information, visit www.konsulta.md.

