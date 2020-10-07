THE BUDGETARIAN
Itâ€™s ALLSAFE in Novotel Manila Araneta City
The ALLSAFE label certification is a global label created by Accor and vetted by Bureau Veritas which has one of the strictest safety standards in the industry.
Photo Release
It’s ALLSAFE in Novotel Manila Araneta City
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the heart of hospitality, and Novotel Manila Araneta City has, in accordance with ALLSAFE, put in place additional operating procedures in an effort to protect the well-being of its staff, guests and partners.

The ALLSAFE label certification is a global label created by Accor and vetted by Bureau Veritas, with a set of elevated standards and protocols underpinned by adherence to local laws and regulations, making it one of the strictest safety standards in the industry.

In accordance with ALLSAFE, the hotel has appointed an ALLSAFE Officer, Therese Galindo, who oversees all procedures and assisting guests with queries related to the hotel operations and preventative measures.

“With the ALLSAFE label certification, we are confident in carrying out our duties and responsibilities whilst providing reassurance to our guests as we all welcome the new normal of travel,” she said.

The ALLSAFE label has numerous processes and procedures to be implemented and these fall under 16 main fundamentals:

  1. An ALLSAFE Officer available at every hotel 24/7
  2. Masks and sanitizers available for team members
  3. Safety and hygiene training for staff across all areas of the business
  4. Reinforced cleaning in public areas, especially in high-touch areas
  5. Reinforced cleaning in back-of-house areas of the hotel
  6. Extra room disinfection
  7. Reinforced food safety procedures
  8. Regular health checks for team members
  9. Social distancing in all common areas
  10. Contactless payment and check-in/check-out where possible
  11. Safe room service at no additional cost where restaurants are not open
  12. Guest temperature screening
  13. Masks and sanitizers available for guests
  14. Sanitizer in key public areas
  15. Guest access to medical professionals at no cost 24/7, and lastly
  16. A customer hotline to prepare the stay of our guests.

“We know that our guests are keen to get back to travel – and we want to be sure we are ready to welcome them in a safe and hygienic environment. ALLSAFE will provide a level of confidence, trust and reassurance to our guests that we are committed to upholding the highest levels of hygiene,” said Mike Brown, area general manager for Accor - Philippines Midscale Economy hotels and general manager of Novotel Manila Araneta City.

"We believe that the long-term future of travel is bright - our passion for travel, exploration of new destinations and the chance to meet people from other cultures will always be at the core of who we are. The health, safety and well-being of our staff, guests and partners will be our top priority as the Philippines progressively relaxes its lockdown measures,” he added.

As travel restrictions ease and as more places around the country transition to a modified general community quarantine, the hotel anticipates the reopening of its doors to welcome guests and make them feel that it is once again all safe to stay, dine, meet and celebrate at Novotel Manila.

