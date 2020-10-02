San Pablo Colleges, Inc. gets AHEAD with the help of Globe

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, institutions are establishing a new normal in education, shifting from face-to-face instruction to the use of cloud-based educational systems. As schools are slowly moving to online learning, San Pablo Colleges, Inc. partnered with Globe for the use of an innovative platform known as Brightspace Learning Management System (LMS).

The school secured Brightspace (LMS) licenses and integrated it with the Alternative Home/Hybrid Education and Asynchronous Distance Learning (AHEAD) platform. With AHEAD, students can continue with their education anytime and anywhere while still ably guided by their teachers.

“We’ve partnered with Globe for almost four years now, and so far it has been a good partnership. What had started as direct Wi-Fi for the school has evolved into acquiring additional products such as subscriptions for Zoom which has been helpful for staff meetings and classes, Globe Amber Auto SMS, training for G Suite, and the Brightspace LMS,” shares Prof. Carmela Maria Cielito Eala, vice president for Administrative Affairs and Human Resource Director of San Pablo Colleges, Inc.

Prof. Eala adds that with the help of Globe’s reliable team, the school has acquired the technology needed to step up and deliver quality online education in the new normal. The partnership has transitioned from providing simple connectivity to offering a trusted and reliable means of communication within the institution.

Globe is helping institutions integrate technology through mySchoolSURF, a lineup of internet promos designed to help students and instructors. Plans start at P199, which comes with 34GB of data allocation valid for seven days. All plans come with 4GB daily data allocations for pre-defined apps useful for learning. This includes video conferencing tools like Zoom, and research and productivity platforms such as Office 365, Canva, Blackboard, and Course Hero. It also comes with access to messaging apps like Viber, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger. Institutions can allot data for other platforms for exams, special projects, or other learning needs. By bridging teachers to information and technology that enable continuous learning, especially during times of crisis, Globe continues to prove itself an invaluable partner in promoting 21st Century Learning and in improving resilience in education.

