Menarco Tower in Taguig
Menarco Tower, the first WELL Certified Project in the Philippines, becomes the first in Southeast Asia to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.
Menarco Development Corp./Handout
The 'healthiest, safest' workplace in Southeast Asia is in Manila
(Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 7:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — A global movement named the iconic Menarco Tower in Taguig City as among the properties in the world whose design and management meet a high standard in health and safety.

The first building in Southeast Asia to be certified for the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, the Menarco Tower is a 32-storey class A office building recognized for implementing five critical categories

Set by the International WELL Building Institute, the 5-point criteria that the Menarco Tower was recognized for on on Thursday, September 24 in New York City are on:

1. Cleaning and sanitation procedures;
2. Emergency preparedness programs that include plans for both staff and visitors and re-entry process;
3. Health service resources including provisions for sick leaves and mental health recovery;
4. Air and water quality management, and
5. Stakeholder engagement and communications resources to promote health and wellness.

Menarco joined the more than 100 global early adopters in July to enroll in the WELL Health-Safety Rating and implement its science-backed guidance.

"We are proud to see Menarco take another step in its WELL journey, demonstrating a continuous commitment to supporting people’s health, safety and well-being,” said Rachel Gutter, president of the International WELL Building Institute.

The Menarco Development Corp. noted in its news release that the rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types. It particularly affirms operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder engagement strategies to help organizations get back to business.

"The latest achievement by Menarco gives the sense of reassurance to the project team, employees and stakeholders that the measures they took have been mapped to scientific evidence and verified through an internationally trusted third-party review process," Gutter added.

The Health-Safety Rating was adapted from an earlier WELL v2 to highlight efforts reducing risks of the spread of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus and restoring business confidence.

The rating also factors in guidance from the World Health Organization and the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as standards of global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies.

Carmen Jimenez-Ong, founder and CEO of Menarco Development Corp., said that the building management has been confidently striding forward despite the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines.

"Together with IWBI, Menarco continues to be a leader in the healthy building initiative in Southeast Asia," Ong said.

"We know that with our WELL Health-Safety Rating, we are locally executing international best practices, and it makes me happy to share that during this crucial season, Menarco Tower helps keep people safe and well," she added.

BUILDING MANAGEMENT COVID-19 WORKPLACES
Philstar
