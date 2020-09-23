LIST: 3 values Filipinos can learn from Japanese professional culture

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines, being hospitable to many trends and cultures, has often been observed as a melting pot of influences. Of late, those originating from East and Southeast Asian countries, such as Hallyu wave from South Korea, the resurfacing BL genre from Thailand, and milk tea and cha chaanteng menus from Taiwan and Hong Kong, all permeate our mainstream today.

One other country that has galvanized its position in terms of familiarity and public knowledge is “The Land of the Rising Sun” Japan. We have grown with and patronized their food and drink, manga, and anime over the years.

It, therefore, comes as no surprise that more and more Filipinos are also taking interest in learning the language but also their professional culture.

Helping us deep dive into this interesting realm, Accenture Operations held a virtual talk last August 28 to showcase the most prominent features of Japan’s professional culture.

Entitled “Sessions with Sensei,” the virtual talk served an informative gateway into the Japanese business and professional culture. Here are some important lessons which we can apply in our own day-to-day and even professional lives.

1. Jounetsu

Screengrab from Sessions with Sensei Selah Filardo, service delivery operations associate manager at Accenture Operations, leads the discussion on The Multilingual Edge.

Jounetsu, which simply translates to passion, is a concept that resonates among the Japanese in the pursuit of professional and personal success.

In much of what people have found zest in doing, jounetsu is one that “pours out, shows our desire for life, our eagerness to grab, feel, and do,” said Selah Filardo, service delivery operations associate manager at Accenture Operations, during her presentation “The Multilingual Edge.”

“My Nihonggo journey, my jounetsu, started with a desire to absorb a culture, to live in a new world, and to be part of my dream community, which happened to be Japan,” she added.

Interestingly, jounetsu is also one of the pillars in Japan’s famous age-old ideology known as Ikigai or “reason for being.”

Ikigai goes hand-in-hand with jounetsu in one’s acknowledgment of the very thing that keeps one going every day, and with more direction. This is especially true for the younger generation who are constantly looking for meaning in their lives and professions.

2. Omotenashi

Screengrab from Sessions with Sensei Marvin Go, sales head of the Osaka-based BloombergNEF, puts Japanese business culture in context.

Another integral part of Japanese business culture is the concept of omotenashi. This one proves to be trickier to pin down in English, but it roughly translates to “a tradition of exceptional hospitality.”

“Omotenashi is about taking the extra effort to make sure that your clients are happy with the services that they are getting,” explains Marvin Go, sales head of the Osaka-based BloombergNEF and an external speaker to the virtual talk.

It is said to be deeply rooted in practices such as sado or tea ceremony, where the manner in which one takes care of guests is of utter importance. The concept has grown to encapsulate Japan as a country, and its mindset of being of service to a guest and provide care that goes beyond expectation.

Here, every gesture, utterance, and sheer attention to detail are all in anticipation of the needs of the customers and having a tacit recognition of their needs, even before they could mention it. Ultimately, it’s all about giving a sense of welcome to customers which leads to them having the best experience.

3. Omoiyari

Photo from Freepik.com / tirachardz The 'omoiyari' concept champions "harmonious communication with others."

Another concept that’s been ingrained among the Japanese is one that’s called omoiyari, springing from two terms “omou” (to think and feel) and “yaru” (to do or give). In English, it roughly translates to “harmonious communication with others,” emphasizing on consideration or compassion.

In Japanese business etiquette, while omotenashi is more focused on customer service, omoiyari on the other hand is more preoccupied with “doing the best thing” among colleagues or coworkers.

It works the same way as in omotenashi in how one anticipates the needs of another; in the workplace, omoiyari can simply come to mean thinking head and doing everything one can in order to make working together more fluid.

“This concept is what makes the Japanese very good team players. Because when you’re in a team, every action that you take, you would think, ‘How would this benefit the team?’, ‘How can this impact the other people in the team?’, ‘How can I help the team work more effectively?’” said Go.

These ideal ways of behaving and communicating have always been characteristic of Japanese society that many of us could do well to emulate. On a larger scale, these principles not only foster politeness and collaboration, but also general respect among others.

