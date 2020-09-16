Globe Platinum customers help provide kits for Baseco schoolchildren via at-home fitness event

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Platinum customers attended the first Electric Weekend, an exclusive three-day event featuring free fitness workouts led by instructors from Electric Studio, last September 4 to 6.

The weekend classes collected 373 World Vision school kits for the children at Baseco Compound in Manila so they can continue their education at home.

Knowing that home workouts have become a way of life for people looking to stay fit and healthy, Globe Platinum offered its customers the chance to join the Electric Weekend. They were invited over to SHOOR where they chose from up to three classes facilitated by instructors from the country’s first indoor cycling gym and premium fitness boutique, Electric Studio.

To kick off the event, participants brought out their jabs at Electric Rhythm Boxing, a high-intensity, music-driven shadowboxing workout. A 45-minute Pure Electric indoor cycling class kept the momentum the next day with full-body movements, music and free weights. On Sunday, a 60-minute Electric Strength Training toned the core and upper bodies of the participants and capped the weekend activities.

Photo Release The Electric Weekend classes were facilitated by instructors from the country’s first indoor cycling gym and premium fitness boutique, Electric Studio.

All those who attended the Electric Weekend received a Globe Platinum bag containing workout tools that they could use in any of the classes. Those living in Metro Manila who did not have their own indoor bike were also able to join by borrowing an indoor bike for free and having it delivered to their homes.

By joining the event, not only were Globe Platinum customers able to indulge in an exhilarating workout session, but they were also able to help children from Baseco continue their education from home. For every class they joined or class challenge they completed, Globe Platinum matched it with a school kit donation to World Vision, the global organization working with the most vulnerable families to ease the challenges of distance learning during the pandemic.

When they registered to a class, participants were able to share words of encouragement to the beneficiaries, who will receive an entire backpack complete with school supplies and homeschool learning modules approved by the Philippine Department of Education. Now, these children have a better chance at reaching their potential and become future heroes of our nation.

For Globe Platinum, Electric Weekend is just the beginning. It is part of the #ForFutureHeroes campaign that gives more purpose to the perks customers will enjoy while they stay safe at home.

To learn more about how Globe Platinum lives up its promise of empowering customers to move themselves and others forward, visit the website here.