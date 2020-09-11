COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
GoRobinsons expands grocery delivery reach
GoRobinsons also guarantees same-store price while delivery and service charges are kept at a fixed rate of P200.
Photo Release
GoRobinsons expands grocery delivery reach
(Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Since its launch last June, GoRobinsons, Robinsons Supermarket’s online store has expanded its reach to 13 new cities.

The grocery delivery service now covers the following areas: Marikina, Cainta, Pasig, San Juan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Taguig, Pateros, Manila, Quezon City, Pasay, North Caloocan, and Lower Antipolo.

Additionally, it now accepts cash-on-delivery as a mode of payment, or customers can opt to pay via credit or debit via PayMaya or PayPal. 

GoRobinsons also guarantees same-store price while delivery and service charges are kept at a fixed rate of P200. The latter is automatically waived for orders that reach a minimum of P3,500. 

Loyal shoppers or Robinsons Rewards members can also start earning points when they order at the site.



 

So, save time and let GoRobinsons take care of your grocery needs.

