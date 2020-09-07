COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Emmy-winning 'Shark Tank' star, entrepreneur Daymond John to hold leadership webinar
Daymond John
MMI Live/Released
Emmy-winning 'Shark Tank' star, entrepreneur Daymond John to hold leadership webinar
(Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — MMI Live announces its first online event since the COVID-19 lockdown featuring the four-time Emmy-winning reality show “Shark Tank” star and entrepreneur Daymond John. 

Titled as "Leaders Inspiring Leaders," the webinar will have Daymond answer questions and provide tips, insights and best practices on how to “reinvent your business in times of crisis."

John will go online on September 30 at 4 p.m. via www.beacons.media.

From his wildly successful role on ABC’s smash hit "Shark Tank," to his distinguished status as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, John — affectionately referred to as “The People’s Shark” — has become globally recognized for his relentless commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs.

His marketing firm The Shark Group offers advice on how to effectively communicate to consumers through innovative means and connects brands with the world’s top celebrities for everything from endorsements to product extensions. 

John is the author of four successful books including his New York Times best-selling books "The Power of Broke" (2016) and "Rise and Grind" (2018).

Last March, John released his sixth book, "Powershift," which walks through his tried and true process of how to transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any outcome through his own experience and vast network of industry leaders.  

John is also the Chief Executive Officer and founder of the much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, FUBU and consulting for some of the top Fortune 500 Companies.

To get the Early Bird promo until September 15, customers must purchase their e-ticket through www.beacons.media. From the landing page, click "Book Now." select "Early Bird Ticket" then "Checkout." Fill out the form with your necessary purchase details. Once done, click "Place Order." Customers who have successfully purchased their early bird e-tickets to the virtual event will receive a confirmation email containing a unique code.  

Ticket prices are GA-P2,500 and VIP-P8,000, which entitles you to submit one pre-approved question via video.  

To get more business advice and inspiration on how to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, be sure to watch the exclusive virtual fireside chat with Daymond John on September 30, hosted by CNN Philippines Anchor Andrei Felix, brought to you by MMI Live. Tickets and more info via www.beacons.media or at (+63)917 5301047, or you may also visit https://daymondjohn.com.

WEBINAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
51Talk, National Teachers College gear up to develop online teaching in the Philippines
2 hours ago
51Talk and the National Teachers College (NTC) inked a partnership that provides support, training, and assistance to students...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
3 days ago
Businesswoman breaks down on social media due to pandemic struggles; help extended for MSMEs
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A businesswoman recently turned emotional as she open up about the struggles of her business during this time of the pan...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Exclusive
3 days ago
LIST: Celebrity entrepreneurs share tips for starting business during pandemic 
By Seph Asong | 3 days ago
Whether you are someone who wants to start a business because it is your passion or you lost a job due to the pandemic, the...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
4 days ago
Anthony "Ka Tunying" Taberna is now a Siomai King online franchisee
4 days ago
Anthony Taberna joins Siomai King as one of its ambassadors
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
32 days ago
Challenges vs solutions: Are 28.5 million Filipino students ready for distance learning?
By Gerald Dizon | 32 days ago
With over 28.5 million learners affected by school closures early in the year, how will they fare in online classes this...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Exclusive
40 days ago
Kapuso star David Licauco, 25, opens fifth business amid COVID-19 pandemic
40 days ago
Kapuso actor David Licauco lives a healthy lifestyle, and his toned, chiseled physique reflects the hard work and discipline...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with