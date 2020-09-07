Emmy-winning 'Shark Tank' star, entrepreneur Daymond John to hold leadership webinar

MANILA, Philippines — MMI Live announces its first online event since the COVID-19 lockdown featuring the four-time Emmy-winning reality show “Shark Tank” star and entrepreneur Daymond John.

Titled as "Leaders Inspiring Leaders," the webinar will have Daymond answer questions and provide tips, insights and best practices on how to “reinvent your business in times of crisis."

John will go online on September 30 at 4 p.m. via www.beacons.media.

From his wildly successful role on ABC’s smash hit "Shark Tank," to his distinguished status as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, John — affectionately referred to as “The People’s Shark” — has become globally recognized for his relentless commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs.

His marketing firm The Shark Group offers advice on how to effectively communicate to consumers through innovative means and connects brands with the world’s top celebrities for everything from endorsements to product extensions.

John is the author of four successful books including his New York Times best-selling books "The Power of Broke" (2016) and "Rise and Grind" (2018).

Last March, John released his sixth book, "Powershift," which walks through his tried and true process of how to transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any outcome through his own experience and vast network of industry leaders.

John is also the Chief Executive Officer and founder of the much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, FUBU and consulting for some of the top Fortune 500 Companies.

To get the Early Bird promo until September 15, customers must purchase their e-ticket through www.beacons.media. From the landing page, click "Book Now." select "Early Bird Ticket" then "Checkout." Fill out the form with your necessary purchase details. Once done, click "Place Order." Customers who have successfully purchased their early bird e-tickets to the virtual event will receive a confirmation email containing a unique code.

Ticket prices are GA-P2,500 and VIP-P8,000, which entitles you to submit one pre-approved question via video.

To get more business advice and inspiration on how to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, be sure to watch the exclusive virtual fireside chat with Daymond John on September 30, hosted by CNN Philippines Anchor Andrei Felix, brought to you by MMI Live. Tickets and more info via www.beacons.media or at (+63)917 5301047, or you may also visit https://daymondjohn.com.