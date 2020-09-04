Businesswoman breaks down on social media due to pandemic struggles; help extended for MSMEs

MANILA, Philippines — A businesswoman recently turned emotional as she open up about the struggles of her business during this time of the pandemic.

In her YouTube channel, single mom Tyfannie Short discussed her business struggles during the lockdown.

"This is me, crying my heart out in front of you for the first time. I will aways use my voice and my platform to air out the truth, what I truly feel, what I truly experience and what is truly happening especially in our company," Short said.

She is the founder of her own beauty business, the beauty brand One Earth Organics.

"This is reality. Most of us are struggling. During the lockdown, most of us had little to zero income and revenue for three to five months especially the ones in retail, franchising, restaurants, bars, clubs, hotels and other industries," she said.

Short said she just needed to remind herself that this too shall pass.

"I just take in all my strengths, all my courage and keep reminding myself that I can do this. I need to remain optimistic. This will not last and I need to keep reminding myself of the things that I have."

She thanked the people who are still believing in her and extending a helping hand.

"To all the people who are always extending a helping hand, who are continuously supporting and believing in me, still believing in my vision and mission, still love me at my worst, I appreciate it so much," she said.

"It's enough to fuel me and go on and never give up, to focus on my goal."

In the end, she advised other entreprenuers to stay strong.

"Please stay strong because you're not alone. Everybody is affected. Do not be afraid to start from scratch."

Help for small businesses

It has been over five months since the lockdown started in the Philippines and in an effort to contain the virus, life as we know it has taken a backseat. Some of us have had to convert our homes into our new office spaces but there are others whose livelihoods have been most affected by the limited movements.

The Philippine economy shrunk by 16.5% in the second quarter of this year, and we have seen several of our favorite local businesses reduce in size or even close their doors permanently or temporarily, as a harsh result of the pandemic.

Unilever and Shopee recently teamed up again for the annual "Beauty That Cares" sale to help small local businesses who are affected by the pandemic. Apart from getting up to 70% off on Unilever beauty and personal care products on Shopee last August 29 to 31, customers were able to donate a portion of the proceeds directly to Mano Amiga’s Skills for Success Grant and Training Program.

An organization that aims to empower people and communities through education and development initiatives, Mano Amiga set up this program to help microentrepreneurs, such as sari-sari store owners and online sellers, to start, sustain or scale their business. Through a monetary grant to get them the necessary funding, and training courses focused on essentials of entrepreneurship, online selling and finance, the organization aims to support small local businesses and to help them get back on their feet in the new normal.

Small businesses covered by Mano Amiga’s program will also be given the opportunity to expand their trade online. As a partner for the campaign, Shopee will onboard these small businesses onto their platform as marketplace sellers which will empower them with more sales and growth opportunities, reduce their operational costs and reach new customers.

“Our purpose is to create a positive impact for the people, for the planet and for the society. With the ongoing health crisis, we’d like to do our part to help fellow Filipinos who have been most affected, particularly small businesses struggling to keep afloat,” said Dorothy Dee-Ching, Unilever Philippines’ Vice President for Beauty and Personal Care. — Video from Tyfannie Short via YouTube

