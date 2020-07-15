Empire East bags ACES Award as among best performing in Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Empire East, one of the country's premier residential developers, has been named one of Asia's Best Performing Companies by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards.

ACES is one of the most prestigious award-giving bodies that recognizes inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates across Asia.

This category acknowledges leading enterprises for their outstanding performance in the field. It is given to high-performing enterprises that have shown tremendous growth in revenue and are on the same path to becoming the future giant corporations of Asia.

Empire East took part in 37 corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in 2019, where the company reached out to about 4,000 communities in and beyond Metro Manila in dire need of assistance, like clean food and water, and other resources.

The company has also built a strong market leadership in providing affordable and high-quality residential communities and condominiums around Metro Manila for 26 years, catering to Filipinos' needs and lifestyles from generation to generation.

"We are honored to be recognized by ACES as Asia's Best Performing Company. We will strive to become the country's best real estate developer. With our fast growth and mission-driven values, we wish to serve a wide range of customers," said Atty. Anthony Charlemagne Yu, president and chief executive officer of Empire East.

"We would also like to congratulate our fellow winners and nominees," he added.

The awarding ceremony for ACES will be held in September 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.