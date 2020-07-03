WATCH: SM introduces a new way of safe malling in the ‘new normal’

MANILA, Philippines — As shops and establishments begin to reopen, SM rings in the era of new normal with a brand new way of safe lifestyle malling using advanced, touch-free technology, creating a seamless shopping experience for all.

“As it has always been engrained in SM's DNA, we take one step ahead in enforcing our health and sanitation protocols by using advanced technology to ensure the safety of our mallgoers,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

Reinventing a shopping experience in 2020, SM transforms its malls into safe, innovative community spaces enforcing high-standard hygiene and health protocols to ensure every customer’s well-being round-the-clock.

SM, in collaboration with its tenant partners, has also introduced new dining experiences using touch-free, cashless payment services.

Bringing back the fun in dining while safe distancing, SM has transformed its event centers, atriums, and open-air parks into designated dining spaces where customers can order from their favorite restaurants, and dine in cathedral-height spaces, decorated in fun themes that are unique per mall.

For those who prefer to stay home, SM has takeout and delivery or roadside pick-up services. Simply head over to your favorite SM mall’s Facebook or Viber page and check out the available dining and shopping options through its downloadable e-menus.

Experience a new way to live, shop, and dine in the new normal at SM. For updates and announcements, visit www.smsupermalls.com.