Ortigas Malls pioneers mall innovations for everyone

MANILA, Philippines — Ortigas Malls redefines malling with a host of new innovations and services to ensure that Filipinos enjoy a safe, secure, and convenient trip.

Live Studio

In an effort to support all tenants as they bounce back from the health crisis, Ortigas Malls is providing an avenue for them to maximize their online presence through the Live Studio—a content creation hub inside the mall that can be used by all tenants to showcase different products and explain their features via a live feed.

Each studio will be equipped with a complete camera and lighting setup for shooting updates, latest deals, and newest products.

This is a fun and interactive way for consumers to learn about what Greenhills, Tiendesitas, and Estancia tenants have to offer, all while at the safety of their homes.

Shop n’ Wash

Going beyond the usual shopping experience, Ortigas Malls is enhancing its on-the-ground services to provide an added convenience to shoppers in Greenhills Mall.

With its new Shop n' Wash car wash service, the company lets patrons save precious time by getting a car wash while completing shopping chores.

Shoppers can request for the carwash service upon getting into the Greenhills parking ground.

Through these innovations, Ortigas Malls is reinventing the malling experience with safety, efficiency and convenience as top priorities.

For more information, you may check their official Facebook pages: Greenhills Mall, Estancia at Capitol Commons and Tiendesitas. Get quick and real-time updates by joining their Viber community at Join Ortigas Malls on Viber.