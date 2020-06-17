Limitless mobile app offers a new world of possibilities

MANILA, Philippines — Nowadays, when every purchase is crucial not only for its value but also for the safety of shopping, every peso being spent counts. But how does one make the most bang for their buck?

In comes Limitless, a lifestyle rewards program and mobile app that let members enjoy exclusive perks from participating merchants.

With Limitless, members can earn points, claim rewards, and gain access to exclusive promos and privileges. Users who download and register via the free mobile app are instantly rewarded 100 points.

Members earn more points through transactions with accredited merchants, such as Phoenix Petroleum and FamilyMart Philippines. What’s more convenient is that members need only show their QR code from within the app upon transaction to earn points.

Every P200 worth of purchase earns 1 point, equivalent to P1. Points can be used for purchases and vouchers, or as donations to a cause, including a fundraiser to acquire ventilators for a partner medical facility.

The perks don’t stop there. Aside from earning, redeeming and monitoring points, the app also offers other fun and useful features, like a points-earning in-app game, a store finder for accredited merchants, and a directory of establishments that offer delivery.

These establishments include Phoenix Super LPG, FamilyMart, Wendy’s, Conti’s, Shakey’s, and Lalamove.

The "Communities" function allows members to easily join group chats, based on their preferred location, for buy-and-sell purposes.

True to its name, more features will eventually be added to the app to offer unlimited possibilities.

Joining Limitless is easy as sign-up options include using one’s mobile number, Facebook account, or Gmail account, so registration is done with just a few taps.

Earning and redeeming of points are currently available in partner establishments in Luzon. Coverage will soon expand to Visayas and Mindanao to welcome more Filipinos to a world of possibilities.

Download Limitless now via Google Play and the App Store and get more out of every purchase.