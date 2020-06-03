Smart launches new LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi Plans starting at P699 per month

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. has launched its new LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi Plans under Smart Bro to make it simpler for customers to experience a much faster mobile connectivity whether at home or on the go.

Two times faster than old pocket wifi devices, the new Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi makes use of carrier aggregation, a feature that enables it to combine multiple signals from different cell sites for an improved data connection.

This faster mobile Internet makes it a must-have for those who are working from home, taking online courses, or starting to expand their small business online.

It’s also perfect for those who need to stay active on their favorite apps for productivity and entertainment or to constantly connect with loved ones on social media and messaging apps.

Share connection with up to 10 devices

Designed for multitasking and sharing, the new Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi also enables users to connect up to 10 WiFi-ready smartphones, tablets, or laptops for simultaneous online sessions.

With it, users no longer have to go through the hassle of having to use their phone as a WiFi hotspot, which uses up their phone's data allocation and drains their battery more quickly.

Get it for as low as P699 per month

The new Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi Plans start at P699 per month, under a 12-month contract. These come with monthly open access data allocation ranging from 6GB to 15GB to cover all online activities.

All Smart Bro plans also come with the data rollover feature so that unused data from the previous month shall be carried over to the next month.

To sign up for a new Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi Plan, customers can visit the Smart Online Store (http://store.smart.com. ph/view/2351/) or head to select Smart Stores in Metro Manila.

'Simple. Smart Ako.'

The launch of Smart Bro LTE-A Pocket WiFi Plans comes on the heels of the "Simple. Smart Ako" campaign, which reinforces the company’s thrust to bring about simple solutions and amazing experiences to empower the digital lifestyle of Filipinos.

Smart’s new campaign follows a string of awards from third-party mobile analytics firms that recognize Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, cited Smart as The Philippines’ Speedtest Awards Winner for mobile network speed during Q1 to Q4 2019. To win this award, Smart achieved a Speed Score™ of 17.40, with average speeds of 19.62 Mbps for download, and 9.45 Mbps for upload.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

Know more about Smart’s promos and services by following Smart’s official accounts on Facebook at www.fb.com/SmartCommunications, Twitter and Instagram at @LiveSmart.

*Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Nov 1 to Jan 29, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Inc.