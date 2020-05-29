MSD Philippines' cancer awareness campaign wins Anvil Award

MANILA, Philippines — Global healthcare company Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) in the Philippines was recognized for its excellent public relations programs on raising lung cancer awareness at the 55th Anvil Awards held at the Manila Hotel in February.

The Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) awarded MSD’s "Hope From Within" with two Silver Anvil Awards for Public Relations Program on a Sustained Basis-Digital Campaign, and Specialized Public Relations Program-Advocacy Campaign.

Hope From Within is a multi-stakeholder cancer advocacy campaign led by MSD in the Philippines, aimed at raising awareness and strengthening the fight against the disease through education about early testing and new treatments, such as Immunotherapy.

From 2016 to 2018, the advocacy focused on building awareness and community engagement. It facilitated and participated in various fora that tackled the challenges of Filipino cancer patients and explored opportunities to redefine cancer care through multi-sectoral collaboration and policy development.

The advocacy highlighted in its campaign that access to breakthrough treatments can give new hope for suffering patients and their loved ones, and for them to be reminded that cancer is no longer a death sentence.

In 2019, the campaign zeroed in on lung cancer. The communication efforts shifted to increasing actual patient and caregiver engagements. Hope From Within needed to go where patients, caregivers, and other stakeholders actually meet, and so the digital campaign became the main lever for the continuing conversation, supported by a sustained public relations program.

The continued collaboration among multidisciplinary advocates helped reach the objectives of Hope From Within. The advocacy campaign’s media engagements, participated by many of the stakeholders from the health sector which include leaders, advocates, policymakers, survivors, support groups, and patients, were able to call for proper cancer care.

It sparked conversations and actions on how to reduce the burden of cancer-related mortalities, spread information and increase access to new scientifically proven treatment options aiming to ease the burden of Filipino cancer patients and their families.

Hope From Within also actively partners and supports patient groups that supported the enactment of Republic Act 11215- the National Integrated Cancer Control Act on February 14, 2019, and the issuance of its Implementing Rules and Regulations by the Department of Health on August 9, 2019.

This program is in line with MSD’s own credo, “Inventing for Life,” which encapsulates the company’s vision of inventing and innovating to bring forward healthcare solutions for many of the world’s most challenging diseases.

“MSD is honored to be recognized for our efforts in providing an avenue for positive and hopeful conversations plus a caring and supportive system for patients throughout their cancer journey through Hope From Within and we share this with all our partners,” said Dr. Beaver Tamesis, managing director of MSD Philippines.

“Hope From Within is about putting the Filipino cancer patient at the center and giving them a platform to share their story with a stronger voice, and more importantly, a stronger fight to overcome the disease. It’s about the community of decision-makers, influencers and supporters coming together to build a better support system,” Tamesis added.

The advocacy program was previously awarded a Gold Anvil Award for Immunotherapy in 2017.

For more information, visit http://www.hopefromwithin.org/ or like the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hopefromwithinph/.