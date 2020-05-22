Ortigas Malls reopens, implements stringent sanitation measures

MANILA, Philippines — As Metro Manila shifts to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, mall-goers are eager to once again visit their favorite restaurants and shop in their favorite stores.

However, with strong concern regarding everyone’s health and safety, Ortigas Malls wants to reassure each and every mall-goer that their well-being is always the top priority. This is why the company has rolled out new guidelines since May 16.

Here are three things to note before heading to Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria:

1. Reopening doors

The malls are now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., welcoming guests to their favorite retail stores and restaurants. Ortigas Malls is also focused on ensuring everyone's safety, and those vulnerable will not be allowed entry. Those who appear sickly, those with a body temperature above 37.5-degree Celsius, or those without masks will also not be able to enter the malls.

2. Sanitation and social distancing

As guests enter, they will be stepping on sanitized foot mats before having their temperature taken. All guests must disinfect with alcohol and wear their masks at all times.

Ortigas Malls also keeps the highest standard of cleanliness throughout every mall, with elevators, escalators, restrooms, and other key areas sanitized every 30 minutes. Handwashing guidelines are also placed in all restrooms.

To maintain minimal physical contact among customers, each store has signage reflecting the number of customers that can only be accommodated at any given time. Elevators strictly allow only 50% of normal capacity; escalators encourage a three-step gap.

Escalator and elevator guidelines will also be on signage before entering to limit the number of passengers. Roving mall guards are present to remind customers of protocols.

Most importantly, everyone is advised to maintain a 2-meter physical distance from each other.

3. Click & Collect Service

Ortigas Malls is still continuing its Click & Collect Service providing a designated pick-up area for customers who make purchases online from mall tenants. There are also designated parking areas for online delivery platforms.

Ortigas Malls is ready to welcome back mall-goers and would like everyone to feel safe and comfortable within the premises. With all these measures in place, Ortigas Malls is confident that it can safely accommodate loyal clients and assure them of a secure and efficient visit.

For more information, visit the official Facebook pages of Greenhills, Estancia, Tiendesitas, Industria.