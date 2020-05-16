COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
The Unkabogable Star, Vice Ganda (center), is the new ambassador of also an “unkabogable” pawnshop – Villarica. He was introduced by Villarica’s top executives, Vice President for Operations Lester Villarica (leftmost), President and General Manager Henry Villarica (4th from left), and Vice President for Legal Affairs Atty. Hailey Villarica-Ong (rightmost). Witnessing the launch was Meycauayan City Mayor Linabelle Ruth Villarica (2nd from left).
Photo Release
Positivity in Villarica Pawnshop’s 'Kering-Keri' message
(The Philippine Star) - May 16, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite life’s troubles and hardships, despite those depressing moments, despite pessimism of other people—Villarica reminds us to remain positive and happy.

Filipinos are known for happy disposition and resilience. It is best that we are reminded of this innate trait. Being positive helps us to think clearly and act correctly. Apart from being able to get through our own issues, we are also unknowingly spreading good vibes to others. Such optimistic feeling can be infectious and inspire others to also carry on positively amidst their own struggles in life.

Known for his wit and humor, Vice Ganda affirms Villarica’s “Kering-keri” message. Having gone through many trials himself—from truly humble beginnings to stardom, he attributes his success story significantly to his positivity. Always bright and jolly and ready to crack  a quip that can make any crowd laugh, Vice is a living proof of the power of positive outlook.

Just as how Vice offers himself to make people happy, Villarica also strives to help people stay positive as it can be relied on to provide solutions for our immediate cash needs.

Now on its 66th year, with over 500 branches nationwide, Villarica remains to be a leading pawnshop and a preferred money remittance (cash padala) and money changer outlet. Also among its well-patronized services are bills payment, POS withdrawal, auctioned jewelry selling, and even loading station.

Thus, no to worries, no to stress. If you need cash now, drop by any branch of Villarica. You can count on them to help you. “Kering-keri sa Villarica!”

