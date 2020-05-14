LIST: Businesses, activities allowed in all quarantine areas starting May 16

MANILA, Philippines — With the easing of quarantine guidelines over parts of the Philippines starting Saturday, we will begin to see the return of some industries in our "new normal" lives.

Even areas that will be covered by a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), namely Metro Manila, Cebu City, and Laguna, will witness select businesses reintroduced.

Based on the National Action Plan released Wednesday, here’s a list of businesses and activities you can expect to find in your area allowed to operate with safety protocols.

Category I: Allowed in ECQ, MECQ, GCQ areas

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries

Manufacturing of essential goods: food and beverages (non-alcoholic), hygiene (including soap, detergent, disinfectant), medicines and vitamins, medical products (including masks), and pet food, feeds and fertilizers

Hospitals and clinics (including dermatological, dental, optometric and eye, ear, nose and throat)

Essential retail (including groceries, markets, drug stores)

Laundry shops (including self-service)

Food preparation and water-refilling (take-out and delivery only)

Logistics service providers (including cargo handling, warehousing, trucking and shipping line)

Delivery services

Utilities: power, energy, water, telecom, aircon, water collection/supply; waste management, sewerage (except septic tank emptying, but including pest control and garbage collection)

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

Telecommunication companies (including internet service providers, cable providers and telco third-party contractors)

Energy companies (including third-party contractors) across transmission, distribution, maintenance, retail, exploration, operations, trading and delivery of raw materials (including refineries and depots)

Gasoline stations

DPWH-accredited construction workers (facilities for healthcare and risk reduction)

Manufacturing companies and suppliers or products necessary for construction

Media establishments (partially allowed under ECQ)

Category II: Allowed in MECQ, GCQ areas

Other manufacturing (partially allowed under MECQ): beverages (including alcoholic), electrical machinery, wood products and furniture, non-metallic products, textiles and wearing apparels*, tobacco products, paper and paper products, rubber and plastic products, coke and refined petroleum products, other non-metallic mineral products, computer; electronic and optical products*, electrical equipment*, machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, other transport equipment and others [* if high-employment gain, high fiscal revenue gain and low health risk]

Cement and steel

Mining and quarrying

Electronic commerce companies

Postal, courier and delivery services

Export-oriented companies

Real estate activities (only leasing partially allowed under MECQ)

Public and private construction projects that are essential (excluding small-scale projects, partially allowed under MECQ): sewerage, water services facilities, digital works and health facilities

Public and private construction projects that are a priority (excluding small-scale projects, partially allowed under MECQ): food production, agriculture, energy, housing, communication, water facilities, manufacturing and BPO

Repair of computers and personal/household goods

Housing service activities

Office administrative and office support (partially allowed under MECQ): photocopying, billing, etc.

Special purpose accommodation for healthcare workers, OFWs, workers in permitted sectors and non-OFWs with mandated quarantine

Accommodation for guests partially allowed under MECQ and GCQ, but only for existing long-term bookings (high employment gain, high fiscal revenue gain, low health risk) or Luzon bookings as of May 1

Funeral and embalming services (except funeral parlors, partially allowed under MECQ): Wake allowed under GCQ

Veterinary clinics (partially allowed under MECQ)

Security and investigation activities (partially allowed under MECQ)

BPO: work-from-home, on-site or near-site accommodation or point-to-point shuttles

Banks, money transfer services, microfinance institutions, pawnshops (excluding those not performing money transfer), credit cooperatives (all must have high employment gain, high fiscal revenue gain, low health risk)

Capital markets (high employment gain, high fiscal revenue gain, low health risk): BSP, SEC, PDEC, PDTC, etc.

Other financial services (partially allowed under MECQ): Money exchange, insurance, reinsurance and non-compulsory pension funding

Legal and accounting (partially allowed under MECQ)

Management consultancy activities (partially allowed under MECQ)

Architecture/engineering activities and technical testing/analysis (partially allowed under MECQ) with high employment gain, high fiscal revenue gain, low health risk

Scientific and research development (partially allowed under MECQ)

Category III: Partially allowed in MECQ areas, allowed in GCQ areas

Advertising and market research

Computer programming (including writing code and designing computer systems) and information service activities (including data processing)

Publishing (including newspapers and books) and printing (including on textiles and glass) activities

Film, music and television production

Other activities: photography, fashion, industrial, graphic and interior design

Wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles, including parts and components

Repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles (including vulcanizing shops, battery repair shops and auto repair shops)

Malls and commercial centers (non-leisure only)

Dining and restaurants (partially allowed in MECQ with no dine-in option and GCQ undergoing review)

Hardware stores

Clothing and accessories

Mall-based government frontline services

Bookstores and school/office supplies stores

Pet food and pet care supplies

IT, communications and electronic equipment

Flower, jewelry, novelty, antique, perfume shops

Toy stores (playground/amusement areas closed)

Rental and leasing other than real estate (allowed in MECQ): vehicles and equipment for permitted sectors

Employment activities (allowed in MECQ): recruitment and placement for permitted sectors

Category IV: Not allowed anywhere