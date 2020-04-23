Hanabishi donates to PGH, ABS-CBN's relief efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Hanabishi heeds the call of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and ABS-CBN for donations to help the country’s frontliners and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appliance maker donated water dispensers, electric fans, and ovens to the PGH, one of the COVID-19 referral centers in the National Capital Region.

Hanabishi also sent 10,000 cans of sardines for ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig donation drive aimed at helping families whose livelihood were affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

“Let us look for ways to help each other out during these challenging times. We should put our best practices and resources to respond to the needs of our fellow Filipinos,” said Jasper Ong, president of Hanabishi.

The donated sardines were distributed to the local government units of Caloocan, Valenzuela, Malabon, Navotas, Quezon City, San Juan, Mandaluyong, and Manila last March.

Apart from donating to the PGH and ABS-CBN, Hanabishi also sent 40 stand fans for the enhanced quarantine facility tents built by Architect William Ti. The tents will be donated to different hospitals in Metro Manila.

"We have been supporting ABS-CBN in their charity projects and we share their mission to strengthen the family, especially in these trying times. We shall be there to fortify every home, make every home a comfortable place for the family," Ong concluded.